Imran Khan claims Salman Rushdie comments taken out of context





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Friday returned to an earlier interview in which he spoke out against the attack on author Salman Rushdie at an event in New York the week last.

On Friday, British publication The Guardian published an interview with Khan in which he described the attack on the author of The Satanic Verses as terrible and sad, adding that while the anger over the book was understandable, there was no justification for the violence. . Rushdie understood, because he came from a Muslim family. He knows the love, the respect, the reverence of a prophet who lives in our hearts. He knew it, Khan told the Guardian. So the anger I understood, but you can’t justify what happened, he added.

As the interview began circulating on social media, supporters of the right-wing Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan Party (TLP) accused the former prime minister of supporting a blasphemer while Jamiat leader Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Maulana Fazlur Rehman used it as evidence of allegations that Khan was an agent of foreigners against Islam. PTI supporters, meanwhile, have sought to defend Khan by pointing to earlier statements in which he called Rushdie unhinged for criticizing him for boycotting an event in India the two were due to attend.

Dismissing the criticism, Khan told 92News in a video also shared by the official PTI Twitter account that The Guardian took its statement out of context. I had refused to attend an event in India because of his invitation to Rushdie, he recalled, noting that Rushdie had given a speech against him about his boycott. During the interview, I had sought to explain the Islamic position on [legal action against] blasphemy, and cited the tragedy of Sialkot as an example, he said. It is in this context that I had spoken of Salman Rushdie, he added.

The lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot last year drew widespread condemnation, with the government promising to ensure that all culprits are brought to justice. Several Islamic leaders at the time issued statements emphasizing that Islam does not condone incidents of mass violence and stressed the need to ensure that the country’s blasphemy laws are enforced in all jurisdictions. cases of alleged blasphemy in order to avoid such incidents in the future.

The horrific vigilante attack on a factory in Sialkot and the burning of a Sri Lankan manager are a day of shame for Pakistan, said Khan, then prime minister. I supervise the investigations and make no mistake about it, all those responsible will be punished with all the severity of the law. Arrests are underway, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweekpakistan.com/imran-khan-claims-remarks-on-salman-rushdie-taken-out-of-context/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos