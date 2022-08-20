Musicians who support Donald Trump





Over the past year, musicians have told Donald Trump not to use their songs. It’s a fairly common request during presidential elections, and for more than copyright reasons: Musicians don’t want to be associated with a candidate who doesn’t embody their values.

But there are a few artists who have shown their support for the reality TV boss turned president-elect. They represent a wide range of music (not just mainstream country) and have supported the Donald online and in interviews. 1. Gene Simmons of KISS

The frontman and bassist of rock band KISS told Rolling Stone magazine that Donald Trump is “good for the political system”. In the interview, Simmons, who was on the first season of Celebrity Apprentice, also backed Trump’s proposal to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. “The pope said the wall was mean, but it’s interesting that in the Vatican there is a wall. They don’t want people from outside entering the Vatican.”

Apparently no one told Simmons that there was a huge gap in the wall in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing visitors to enter the holy city. In fact, the first image that pops up when you google “The Vatican” shows this discrepancy.

2. Ted Nugent

Surprise Surprise. Rock guitarist and staunch Second Amendment supporter Ted Nugent is a Trump supporter. Nugent, who was also a George W. Bush fan, praises Trump. In “Give Trump the Medal of Freedom,” an op-ed he wrote for WorldNetDaily, Nugent defended Trump and applauded him for “speaking his mind in such a bold, honest, and direct way. “.

Let’s calm down there, Ted. If you were in charge, Kanye West would be an ideal candidate for the Medal of Freedom. And while we’re at it, let’s perhaps hesitate to write songs that talk about putting women in a vice. 3. Kanye WestSpeaking of Kanye, the rapper (who suffered depression during a concert and has since been hospitalized) launched a tirade on stage after the election, saying he supported Trump’s “communication method” .

4. Kid Rock

Rapper, rocker and country musician Kid Rock endorses the Donald. Kid Rock eloquently said, “Let that goddamn businessman run it like a goddamn business. And his campaign was entertaining as shit,” in a Rolling Stone interview.

Reminder: Trump has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four times.

Keep reading for more musicians who support Donald Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westword.com/music/nine-musicians-who-support-donald-trump-8492626 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos