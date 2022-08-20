The generous outgoing Prime Minister leaves a tip of 50 euros after he and his family enjoy a good meal in Greece

Generous Boris Johnson left a £50 tip after enjoying a fish dinner at a beachside Greek restaurant while on vacation with his wife and children.

The outgoing Prime Minister and Carrie, 34, along with children Wilfred, two, and little Romy, were joined by friends for dinner which took place as they finished their week-long holiday in the sun.

Mr Johnson also took the time to pose with two Ukrainian employees who worked in the restaurant where he was eating and assured them that Britain would support them to the end in the fight against the Russian invaders by giving its trademark on camera.

The nine strong people, including security, showed up just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Agalma Seaside restaurant on Bouros beach, near Karystos.

The Johnson family have been staying at a nearby villa and have been spotted all week at various beaches and restaurants along the coast, just a few hours drive from where the Prime Minister’s father Stanley has a home in Horto.

Agalma owner Alexandros Fragos told MailOnline: ‘I knew Boris and his family were staying in the area as it was the talk of him all week and on Thursday we got a call saying he was coming for dinner .

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but he came across as a very nice man and he was very nice. He spoke to all the staff and he even left a tip of 50 euros which they were all very happy with.

“He walked into the kitchen where he spoke with two Ukrainian employees I have, Zak and Katya, and told them it was important for Britain and the rest of Europe to support Ukraine. in the fight against Russia.

“He and his group stayed here for about two and a half hours. They tried many typical Greek dishes and tasted fresh calamari and fish caught by local fishermen.

“A lot of people were in the restaurant and they all recognized him and he was happy to talk and pose for pictures with them. I couldn’t believe how friendly he was. The staff was happy with the tip.

The Johnson family gathered with friends at the Agalma Seaside Restaurant on Bouros Beach on Thursday evening

In 2011, former Prime Minister David Cameron found himself in hot water while on holiday in Italy after paying for two coffees that amounted to 3.10 euros with a 50 euro note and leaving no small change as a tip.

Mr Johnson and his family arrived in Greece via Athens last weekend and are expected to return to London, which has been paralyzed by public transport strikes within the next 48 hours.

On his way to his holiday villa, Mr Johnson was pictured stopping in the town of Nea Makri, where he stocked up at a local supermarket before being driven away in an SUV.

He was seen smiling at locals and shopping, with Carrie in the background, and their break comes just days after they returned from a week-long stay in Vila Planinka, in the remote mountains of Slovenia.

The resort, located in a valley near the village of Jezersko, is 30 minutes from the capital Ljubljana and promises a “calming balance of energies” and where guests can also dine on bear prosciutto.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said work on transitioning to the next leader was underway – either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak due to take over in a few weeks.

Removal vans parked in Downing Street today as Boris Johnson prepares to make his exit

Mr Johnson is allowed to take all the furniture he has paid for himself as part of a controversial redesign of his official residence and he and Carrie are said to be hunting for a house in the south-eastern suburbs of London, to Dulwich.

Labor has accused Mr Johnson of ‘making fun’ of people back home who are grappling with a huge cost of living crisis, calling him a ‘lame duck’ just weeks before he was due replaced by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

Opposition Leader Keir Starmer, just back from vacation, had himself tried to capitalize on the government’s sense of drift by unveiling plans to freeze energy bills for at least six months.

Earlier this week removal vans were seen outside Downing Street, with aides confirming work was underway for the ‘transition’ to the next Prime Minister.

