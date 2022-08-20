Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan could be arrested in banned funding case: report





By PTIAAugust 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM IST (Published)Mini

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, received the first notice last Wednesday but refused to appear before the FIA ​​investigation team, the newspaper said. The final decision to arrest Imran Khan could be taken after the publication of three notices, the report said, citing senior sources within the FIA.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could be arrested by the country’s top investigative agency for failing to appear before it and snubbing its opinions in the banned funding case, according to a media report on Saturday. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued a second notice to Khan on Friday, according to The News.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, received the first notice last Wednesday but refused to appear before the FIA ​​investigation team, the newspaper said. The final decision to arrest Imran Khan could be taken after the publication of three notices, the report said, citing senior sources within the FIA.

The FIA ​​tracked down five companies linked to Khan’s party that operated in the United States, Australia, Canada, Britain and Belgium and they were not mentioned in reports submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). ), according to the report, citing sources. Khan on Wednesday asked the FIA ​​to withdraw the notice sent to him in the banned funding case in two days or he would take legal action.

I am also under no obligation to respond to you, nor is it my responsibility to provide you with any information. If the notice is not removed within two days, I will take legal action against you, he said in a written response to the top investigative agency. The FIA ​​committee has gathered enough evidence to prove Imran guilty of concealing the factual position from the ECP, according to the report, adding that the third and likely final notice would be issued next week.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Election Commission said Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party received funds against the rules from 34 foreign nationals, including a businesswoman of Indian descent, in a setback major for the former Prime Minister.

A bench of three members of the ECP issued a show cause notice to Khan’s party for receiving prohibited funding from foreign nationals and foreign-based companies and keeping it secret.

He also demanded an explanation from the party and its leader Khan. The case was filed in November 2014 by party founding member Akbar S Babar, who is no longer associated with the PTI.

The electoral commission, in its verdict, issued an opinion to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated, and it also said that it was compelled to conclude that Imran Khan had not fulfilled his obligations according to the laws Pakistani.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/world/ex-pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khan-may-be-arrested-in-prohibited-funding-case-14541002.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos