Sneak Peek at Details of President Jokowi’s Salary, Less than Rs 100 Million?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The president occupies a high position in the governmental structure of a country. With the position, duties and responsibilities, of course, people imagine that the salary received by the president reaches a fantastic figure. Indeed, despite his high position in the government, the salary received by the president is not too high. So, what order is President Jokowi in? According to Zippia’s research, Jokowi is not in the list of the 10 highest paid heads of state or government in the world. Jokowi’s salary is ranked 123rd in the world, with an income range of 51,600 USD or the equivalent of 736 million rupees (exchange rate 14,272 rupees) per year or about 61 million rupees per month. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Meanwhile, in Law Number 7 of 1978 Regarding the Administrative Financial Rights of the President and Vice President, the salary of the President of the Republic of Indonesia is set at 6 times the highest basic salary of civil servants in the state other than the president and the vice-president. As for the salary of the vice president, which is 4 times the highest base salary of state officials other than the president and vice president. As known, the salary of the highest state official other than the president and vice president, which is IDR 5,040,000 per month. This figure is the salary of senior state officials at the level of the President of the DPR and the President of the MPR. This makes the salary of the President of the Republic of Indonesia reach Rp. 30.24 million or with a calculation of 6 x Rp. 5.04 million per month. Meanwhile, the Vice President’s salary reaches Rp. 20.16 million with a calculation of 4 x Rp. 5.04 million per month. However, the benefits provided are far greater. Where, the amount of presidential allowance is fixed at 32.5 million rupees per month. Meanwhile, the Vice President also receives an office allowance of Rs 22 million per month. Roughly, the president earns 62.7 million rupees, while the vice president earns 42.16 million rupees per month. The incomes of the president and his deputy are much lower than those of neighboring countries. Where the president’s salary in Singapore reached $1.4 million or 19.8 billion rupees and Malaysia reached $263,000 or 3.7 billion rupees. For the ASEAN countries that are in the top 10 highest income heads of state in the world, namely Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah who ranks third. It recorded an income of US$1,986,768,000 equivalent to Rs 28.3 trillion. Then there is the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn who recorded an income of US$84,000,000 equivalent to Rp 1.1 trillion. Maha Vajiralongkorn has been the King of Thailand since October 13, 2016. next article Jokowi: Indonesia is biggest producer of palm oil, ironically hard to get migrants (dce)



