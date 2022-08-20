The Classified Files scandal is the most deceptive scandal of all





The iron law of scandals involving Donald Trump is that they will always be stupid, and there will always be more. Trump outrages Russia probe; Trump’s first impeachment, for his efforts to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; the January 6 insurrection have something else in common: all of these disasters resulted from Trump’s refusal to separate the office of the presidency and the good of the country from his personal desires.

Now Trump appears to be turning away from classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and his outrage at the Justice Department’s investigation into this conduct once again speaks to his view of his own absolute authority, even after his leaving the presidency. It is a view that places Trump himself, rather than the Constitution and the rule of law, as the only real source of legitimate political power.

Much remains unclear about the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, including why and how the material arrived at the estate in the first place instead of remaining in the custody of the National Archives, where it belonged. News reports, however, suggest that Trump may have understood that these documents, which under the Presidential Records Act belong to the American people, were his, to do with as he pleased. It’s not theirs; his mine, Trump reportedly informed several advisers of the misplaced documents. An adviser to Trump told the Washington Post that former presidents’ reluctance to drop the records stems from his belief that many objects created during his tenure are now his personal property. Another adviser to the former president told the Post: He didn’t give them the documents because he didn’t want them.

This childish logic reflects Trump’s longstanding inability to distinguish between the individual president and the institutional presidency, a structure that existed before him and persists even after his involuntary departure from the White House. In his view, he is the presidency (which is not what jurists generally mean when they speak of the unitary executive). The same logic appears in the bizarre arguments made by Trump defenders that Trump somehow declassified all sensitive documents held at Mars a-Lago before leaving office. Under the Constitution, the President has broad authority over the classification system. But as experts have noted, it makes little sense to imagine a president declassifying information without communicating that decision to the entire executive branch so that everyone knows to deal with the material in question as no longer classified, unless, that is, you understand that presidential power is not an institution of government, but as the projection onto the world of the almighty consciousness of a single person.

The approach of separating the presidency from the individual president has evolved for good reason: the inextricable man’s view of the office he holds is rapidly shifting into monarchy. Time and time again during his presidency, Trump has done his best to turn executive power into a resource from which he can profit personally. He has also sought to use this power to extend his term either by seeking damaging information to harm an opponent’s political chances, as in the Ukraine scandal that led to his first impeachment, or by attempting to nullify outright an election on January 6. This tendency to turn the institutional presidency into a reflection of one’s own desires has often taken the form of clashes between Trump and federal law enforcement, as officials attempt with varying success to resist Trump’s efforts to transform the Department of Justice and the FBI into a praetorian guard. tasked with pursuing the President’s political enemies and protecting his friends.

The idea that law enforcement cannot and should not be the tool of the individual whims of leaders is central to the divide between the president and the institutional presidency, and thus to the idea of ​​rule of law. . The roots of the concepts go back to the origins of liberal political theory: as John Locke wrote, governmental power must be exercised by established and enacted laws, so that the people may know their duty and be safe within the bounds of the law. , and the rulers, too, remained within their limits. Authority, according to this view, derives not from the person of the ruler, but from the larger structure of law and consent of the people.

In his terse public comments on the Mar-a-Lago search, Attorney General Merrick Garland underscored this understanding of law and power, which runs so counter to Trump. Loyal adherence to the rule of law is the fundamental tenet of the Justice Department and our democracy, Garland said at his August 11 news conference, announcing that the department would unseal the warrant of succession for Trump. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law equally, without fear or favour.

Trump, of course, disagrees with this characterization. In posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, he returned to familiar tropes, calling the search warrant and related investigation a hoax, scam and witch hunt. During his presidency, attacks like these on the Russia inquiry flowed naturally from his own understanding of absolute presidential power. After all, if the President’s authority is total and not bound by law, then how can the DOJ investigate him? As Trump liked to say while in office, I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.

The added twist to the Mar-a-Lago scandal, however, is that Trump now implicitly claims that total authority, even outside of office. If previously Trump was furious that special counsel Robert Mueller could investigate him even when he was president, he is now outraged that the DOJ is investigating him even if he is Trump. Trump supporters exasperated by Mar-a-Lago’s research, writes Adam Serwer, simply believe that Trump shouldn’t be subject to the law at all.

Following the Mar-a-Lago raid, Republican Trump supporters in Congress called for FBI funding. Meanwhile, the aggressive denunciation of former agency and Justice Department presidents has coincided with a flood of threats against law enforcement, including the magistrate judge who approved the Mar-a-Lago warrant. . A bulletin from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security announced that following the Mar-a-Lago raid, the agencies observed an increase in violent threats posted on social media against federal officials and facilities. Last week, a man attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati; recent posts on Truth Social under the name of the attacker, Ricky Shiffer, had called on people to get everything you need to be combat ready after the FBI arrived at Mar-a-Lago. On Monday, prosecutors filed suit against another man, Adam Bies, who posted threats against federal agents days after Trump’s estate was raided.

Such threats reveal the disturbing logic behind GOP calls to defund the agency. The goal is not to criticize the overreach of law enforcement, but rather, as Zeeshan Aleem argues in MSNBC, to make the office completely subordinate to the authoritarian political project. And this project is authoritarian, because it assigns total power to one person even, it seems, when he was removed from office. This view of Trump’s authority sets up a parallel structure of political legitimacy that competes with the Constitution.

This is the logic of insurrection. HEY FEDS, Bies apparently wrote on social media platform Gab two days after the Mar-a-Lago raid. We the people can’t WAIT to water the trees of freedom with your blood. Meanwhile, Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee investigating the insurrection, warned that such apocalyptic comments are chillingly similar to those we saw on the eve of the Jan. 6 attack. against the US Capitol.

After all, if power derives not from structures of law and consent but from the will of a single person, then the measure of whether violence is justified and legitimate no longer depends on whether force is channeled through the appropriate processes of state authority. Rather, it boils down to one question: Is this violence being carried out in Trump’s name? Or against him?

