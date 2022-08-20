President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin summoned to G20 summit





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022. This was confirmed by Governor of Lemhanas Andi Widjajanto on Friday, August 19, 2022. “Jokowi told me that Xi and Putin are both planning to come to Bali,” Andi told Reuters. The Chinese Foreign Ministry declined to comment on this. The Kremlin spokesman did the same. However, a source familiar with the matter said President Putin planned to attend the G20 summit in a restricted meeting. Earlier on Monday, June 27, 2022, the Kremlin confirmed that President Putin would attend the G20 summit, to be held in Indonesia in November 2022. The decision came at a time when Western countries were critical of Putin’s attendance at the ‘event. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who hosted the event, invited Putin to attend the event held in Bali. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced Putin’s attendance at the G20 summit, but said it was still unclear which session Putin would attend. As for the president XiIf he attends the G20 summit in Bali, it will be the Chinese president’s first overseas working visit since January 2022, when Xi visited Myanmar. China is still implementing a policy of zero Covid-19 cases by closing its border gates. Since the border was closed, Xi has rarely made working visits. On June 30, 2022, Xi visited Hong Kong because he wanted to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Xi is expected to regain his position as China’s number one for a third term through elections to be held this fall before finally departing for Bali to attend the G20 summit in Bali. The President of China is elected every five years. However, the Chinese Communist Party has not set a date for the Chinese Communist Party Congress. But the two previous Congresses took place at the end of October and the beginning of November. The Wall Street Journal reported that according to Chinese government sources, Xi plans to hold a meeting in a Southeast Asian country with US President Joe Biden, who also plans to attend the meeting. G20 Summit in Bali. Number ; Reuters Read also : KPK Calls Ubedilah Badrun’s Report on Jokowi Sumir’s Alleged Child Corruption Follow the latest news from Tempo.con Google News, click here.

