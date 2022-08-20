Michael Gove QUITS and endorses Rishi Sunak on the way to digging at Boris Johnson | United Kingdom | New





The former Levelling-up secretary also threw his support behind Rishi Sunak, as he criticized Liz Truss’ campaign for taking a “vacation away from reality”. He claimed that Mr Sunak’s policies would relieve Britain’s most vulnerable, while those of his opponent would benefit the wealthiest. Mr Gove was unceremoniously ousted from government by Boris Johnson, after he advised the Prime Minister to resign in July amid furious Party Gate fallout.

Her relationship with Mr Johnson has been on rocky ground since he ruined his colleague’s chances of becoming Prime Minister in 2016 after winning his backing at the last moment. In a Times article, he wrote: “I don’t expect to be in government again. “But it was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in cabinet under three prime ministers “I know what the job requires. And Rishi has it.” Mr Gove went on to claim that Ms Truss’ policies would overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest at the expense of the UK’s poorest. He explained: “The answer to the cost of living crisis cannot simply be to reject new ‘help’ and cut taxes.

“The proposed National Insurance cuts would favor the wealthy, and the corporate tax changes would apply to big business, not small entrepreneurs. “I don’t see how saving stock options for FTSE 100 leaders should ever take precedence over supporting the poorest in our society, but in a time of need this can’t be the right one. priority.” It has been claimed that Mr Gove risked being thrown into the political wilderness as punishment for ‘conspiring’ to be knocked out of the leadership race. Mr Gove initially backed the insurgent candidacy of Kemi Badenoch, who put in strong performances on TV debates. The allegation was vehemently denied by an ally, who called it a “preposterous conspiracy”. The Foreign Secretary appears nailed to win the leadership race and replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s Prime Minister. READ MORE: Truss campaign on the ropes as Gove urges MPs to switch to Kemi

The latest YouGov opinion poll shows Ms Truss enjoying a 32-point lead over her rival. Sixty-six per cent of those polled said they would vote for Ms Truss, while just 34 per cent said the former Chancellor should be the next resident of 10 Downing Street. However, Mr Gove believes the race is much closer than the polls seem to indicate and advises against ruling out his candidate’s victory. News of Mr Gove’s decision to quit frontline politics drew a mixed reaction on social media. Will Hutton, a committed Remainer and regular columnist for The Observer, wrote: “Michael Gove may have been a Brexiter, but he was the only efficient and decent minister in Johnson’s cabinet. DO NOT MISS Boris meets Queen ahead of shock Gove sacking [REVEAL]

Boris castigated for ‘irresponsible’ Gove sacking [NEWS]

Boris braces for ‘humiliating’ loss of confidence vote, but PM fights back [SPOTLIGHT]

“His removal from first-bench politics is a loss. Leveling, sheathing, education, housing. “Now the C team is really in control.” Pippa Crerar, the Guardian’s political editor, said: “Whatever your view of @michaelgove or his politics, having watched him for a decade in office he has always been one of the most serious players. “So when he takes a stand on something like that, it feels like people should at least listen.” However, there were those who were more than happy to see the former Secretary’s back upgraded. Adam Brooks tweeted, “Good riddance.”

