Donald Trump asked his daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, says Jared Kushner in his upcoming memoir





Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton shortly after the 2016 election, according to Jared Kushner. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, according to Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir.

Trump wanted to establish a “cordial relationship” with Clinton, according to the memoir, seen by The Hill.

He changed his mind when Clinton supported Jill Stein’s election recount, writes Kushner.

Donald Trump asked his daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton shortly after the 2016 presidential election, according to the upcoming memoir of Jared Kushner.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, writes that the former president wanted to establish a “cordial relationship with Hillary to unite the country” and show that he “had no intention of looking back”, according to “Breaking History”, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill.

Kushner’s memoir, which chronicles his time as Trump’s senior White House adviser, is set to be released on Tuesday.

Kushner wrote that her stepfather instructed Ivanka to contact her former friend Chelsea Clinton to arrange a meeting between Trump and Hillary and Bill. Trump “has told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill to dinner in the coming weeks,” Kushner wrote, according to The Hill.

“Ivanka called Chelsea,” Kushner wrote, according to The Hill, “but days later Hillary backed Jill Stein’s election challenge, and Trump called it quits.”

Stein, who was the Green Party’s presidential candidate, led a statewide election recount effort in Wisconsin, which the Clinton campaign supported.

Trump’s apparent outreach effort came after a fractious presidential campaign in which he appeared to encourage his supporters to chant “lock her up” about Clinton, and told Clinton during a debate that if he was in charge, she would be “in jail”.

During his presidency, Trump continued to claim his political opponent was a criminal and said in 2020 that he agreed with the “lock her up” chants “100%”.

