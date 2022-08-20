Police arrest cases of Hina Iriana Jokowi’s mothers: ODGJ-No complaint





First – Police have arrested the case of ENS (37), mothers from Muna Regency, South East Sulawesi (Sultra) who virally insulted First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The reason for this is that there was no complaint report from Iriana and the assailant indicated a mentally ill person (ODGJ). “We stopped the ENS case because the victim did not report it,” the head of the Muna Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Iptu Alamsyah Nugraha, told detikcom, Saturday (20/8/2022). According to Alamsyah, the case of insult is a criminal offense which if there is no complaint, the process cannot be continued. He revealed that the victim had to present himself to the police so that he could be treated. “Because that’s the case for legal statussound (none). The infraction is an absolute complaint infraction, the problem is that we are here,” he said. Additionally, Alamsyah disclosed that the results of ENS observations at Kendari City Mental Hospital (RSJ) showed that there were indications of mental disorders. “And indeed the results of the observations there are (psychological) disorders,” Nugraha explained. After confirming that the case was closed, the police then handed over the ENS to the family on Thursday (18/8). In addition, ENS was brought by her husband to Papua for treatment. “We handed him over to his family for treatment. We wanted to help make the BPJS but it turned out that the ENS had a Papuan ID, so her husband took him to Papua “, did he declare. As previously reported, police arrested women in Muna Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, who insulted First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo (Jokowi) by spitting. The attacker was brought by the police to the Muna police station. The author is considered obsessed with the figure of President Joko Widodo. ENS in his imagination also thought that Jokowi liked him too. This is what underlies the ENS who then insulted Iriana Jokowi because he was considered a rival. “The abuser sees Iriana’s mother as a rival because the abuser really loves Pak Jokowi,” Alamsyah said during the confirmation on Sunday (24/7). The ENS had been under observation at Kendari Hospital since Sunday (24/7). The attacker was placed in an isolation room and under hospital supervision. Watch videos”Hina Iriana Jokowi’s mothers while spitting ended up being arrested by the police“

