Donald Trump could have his own party, the DJT





The GOP and the DJT

Liz Cheney, Other Abandoned GOP Lovers Must Move On | Chronicle, August 18

Columnist Gary Abernathy says Rep. Liz Cheney, who was soundly beaten in Wyoming’s Republican primary on Tuesday, and others need to move on. But the question is who can claim the GOP title? The former GOP clearly split into two parties; the former GOP of Ronald Reagan and Cheney and Trumpism. Donald Trump’s ego would like a party to bear his name. So we could have the Democrats, the Republicans and the Trumpers. That would give us the Democratic Party, the GOP, and the DJT (Donald J. Trump) party. Current GOP members should decide, do they want to stay in the GOP or join the DJT?

Russ A. Johnson, Hudson

where there is smoke

The health of nations may depend on being good neighbors again | Chronicle, August 19

Columnist Lynn Schmidt makes an excellent point at a time of growing social/political community unrest. You can be the neighbor who steps in and helps put out the fire, or you can be the neighbor who gets in your way and just complains about the smoke.

Brian Valsavage, St. Petersburg

Better spent elsewhere

DeSantis Announces 20 Election Fraud Arrests Across Florida | August 19

Should we give Governor Ron DeSantis credit for getting those 20 allegedly illegal voters in Florida? Let’s see. With a budget of around $3.7 million, it has so far spent $185,000 per arrest. And with 20 arrests out of 14,325,606 registered voters right now, isn’t our money better spent elsewhere?

Bob Hastings, Land O Lakes

Why is there a shortage

DeSantis wants cops and other first responders to help fill teaching vacancies | August 16

So the governor has a plan to hire retired police and military personnel to help solve the teacher shortage problem. Would you hire someone without the proper education, training, or license to be your doctor, lawyer, plumber, or auto mechanic? But is it OK to entrust such a person with the future of our country with our students? Effectively untrained and uncertified for the subjects they are beginning to teach? When you pay teachers a pittance, cuff their curriculum, erode their pension system, and blame them for all the social problems, is it any surprise we have a shortage?

Dale Sena, Tampa

