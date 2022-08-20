Tayyip Erdogan, outspoken critic of Israel, announces full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state





Israel and Turkey expelled ambassadors four years ago. Both countries have now decided to reinstate ambassadors and consul generals. Read more

Tel Aviv/Ankara: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has always presented himself as a vocal critic of Israel and its violent policy against the Palestinians, announced full diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. Israel and Turkey expelled ambassadors four years ago. The two countries have now decided to reinstate their ambassadors and consul generals, the DPA news agency quoted Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office as reporting. Relations between Israel and Turkey have been strained in 2010 when a Turkish-led flotilla attempting to breach the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip clashed with Israeli forces, killing 10 Turks on board. There was a first rapprochement in 2016 . But in 2018, Turkey and Israel expelled each other’s top diplomats amid a row over the Israeli killing of 60 Palestinians during their protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Turkey and Israel have worked to mend ties over the past few months, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkey in March, the first of its kind by a senior Israeli official since 2008, and their discussions over the delivery of the natural gas from Israel to Europe. by Turkey. The latest development to restore ties came after Lapid’s visit to Turkey in June and talks with Tayyip Erdogan, according to an official statement. “The resumption of relations with Turkey is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel,” Lapid said in the statement. Israel’s position will be further strengthened in the world, he added. The restoration of diplomatic relations is a continuation of the positive direction of the development of relations over the past year, since the diplomatic visit of President Isaac Herzog to Ankara and the reciprocal visits of foreign ministers to Jerusalem and Ankara, according to the statement. Herzog was the first Israeli president to visit Turkey in May in 10 years. “We as Turkey have also decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel, to Tel Aviv,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara, calling the move a “positive step.” In a statement released by Turkey on Friday, emphasis was placed on the mutual satisfaction of the strengthening of diplomatic relations by the latest renewal of ambassadors. “A new impetus in diplomatic relations will be achieved after the reinstatement of the ambassadors,” the statement said, adding that Turkey is ready to strengthen cooperation and dialogue with Israel while respecting the mutual concerns of the two nations. Erdogan has projected himself as an outspoken critic of Israel, always opposing any relationship with the Jewish state. This despite the fact that Turkey was the first Muslim nation to recognize Israel and to have a military, diplomatic and economic alliance. Erdogan had indeed also criticized when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) , Bahrain and some other Arab states have announced ties with Israel. For all the latest News, Views & ViewsTo download ummid.com App . Select Language To read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

.

