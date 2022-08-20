$300,000 in Six Years Former Donald Trump Communications Director Reveals Ethereum Rival Hes Backing and Bold Bitcoin Price Prediction





Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are struggling to emerge from a meltdown that has ravaged markets and triggered serious collapse warnings.

The price of bitcoin has fallen more than 10% this week, erasing all of its August gains despite an exchange CEO predicting that you will be able to buy a Bugatti with a single bitcoin by the end of 2022. Ethereum has also fallen but is performing much better as traders watch a “hundred pound gorilla” that is “getting closer day by day.”

Now, after posting two huge “fair market value” price predictions for bitcoin and ethereum this month, Donald Trump’s short-lived White House communications director and manager’s managing partner Skybridge Capital asset manager Anthony Scaramucci predicted the price of bitcoin could reach $300,000 in just six years and revealed the Ethereum challenger in which it holds “a very large position.”

Donald Trump’s former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, has become a… [+] supporter of bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in recent years, releasing a number of crypto price predictions.

“In the next six years, if we’re right, if bitcoin hits $300,000 a coin, it doesn’t matter if you buy it at $20,000 or $60,000,” said Scaramucci, who served as communications director for the President Donald Trump for just two weeks in 2017, CNBC told CNBC. “I’m just warning people, the future is upon us. It’s coming sooner than I thought.”

Skybridge Capital, a New York-based fund of hedge funds, launched the Skybridge Bitcoin Fund last year with $310 million in assets under management, but in July was reportedly forced to suspend redemptions in another fund after a sharp drop in cryptocurrency stocks and prices.

While Skybridge’s largest crypto positions are in bitcoin and ethereum, Scaramucci said he bought ethereum rival solana and had “a very large position” in another ethereum challenger algorand.

“We think [algorand] has award-winning technology,” Scaramucci said, adding that he was still “pretty optimistic” about bitcoin and ethereum over the next 12-24 months.

“You’re going to see a lot more commercial activity there,” he said, noting “the improvement in [bitcoin’s second layer] Lightning Network, the increase in applications and the ease of Bitcoin transactions.”

Bitcoin’s growing lightning network is designed to speed up transactions, reduce fees, and even potentially allow it to compete more directly with Ethereum and other smart contract blockchains.

Scaramucci also said that the recent news of a massive $10 trillion crypto game changer that could “open the floodgates” for institutional investors on bitcoin and crypto will likely affect crypto prices.

“When this happens, I want to remind people that there are only 21 million bitcoins, and you will have a demand shock with very little supply.”

The price of bitcoin fell sharply this week, falling back towards $20,000 per bitcoin and… [+] driving down the price of etheruem and other cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, is meanwhile primed for a major upgrade slated for mid-September that has helped the price of ethereum skyrocket over the past two months. However, Scaramucci said he expects Ethereum price to decline in the short term before eventually bouncing back.

“A lot of traders are probably buying into this rumor,” Scaramucci said. “They will probably sell when the merger is announced. I warn people not to do that.”

Market analysts this week blamed uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s roadmap as one of the reasons for the “weakness” in the crypto market.

“Weakness seeped into the crypto sphere as speculators retreated from highly risky assets amid expectations that higher interest rates would linger much longer, after minutes were released by the US Federal Reserve indicating that policymakers intended to stay firmly on their monetary tightening path,” wrote Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, in a note sent by E-mail.

