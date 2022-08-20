Manish Sisodias’ prediction after the CBI raid

A day after being raided by the CBI over alleged irregularities in excise policy, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP government is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal who is emerging as a ” national alternative” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be AAP versus BJP,” Sisodia said, alleging the raids were a ploy to stop the rise of AAP leader Kejriwal .

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that in the next 3-4 days CBI or ED might arrest him, but “I want to tell them we are not afraid, we are followers of Bhagat Singh”.

Sisodia said the BJP was not concerned about corruption but was targeting Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, whose work on education and health was discussed globally, and that is why Satyendar Jain has been arrested.

The AAP leader said the people of the country were fed up with “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of CBI and ED to overthrow opposition governments and wanted to give Kejriwal a chance in 2024”.

After Sisodia’s allegations, the BJP hit back, alleging Kejriwal was the ‘pivot’ in the ‘alcohol scam’ after the CBI named its deputy accused in the case.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused the Aam Aadmi party of trying to deflect the issue of the alleged scam by linking the CBI’s action to politics as its “true face has been exposed”.

On Friday, the CBI raided the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021, officials said.

Sisodia is one of 15 CBI appointees in the FIR.

During the press conference, the deputy chief minister claimed that the raids were part of the “scenario to stop Kejriwal which has emerged as a national alternative”.

“They are not worried about any scam in excise policy. They are afraid of Kejriwal who has won people’s love especially after the party’s victory in Punjab assembly elections,” he said. -he declares.

“They first arrested Satyendar Jain who was in charge of the health portfolio and I will also be arrested in the coming days,” he claimed.

Delhi’s health minister, Jain, was arrested in May by the Law Enforcement Branch for money laundering.

Speaking about the CBI raid at his residence on Friday, the AAP chief said he wanted to thank the agency’s agents for causing no inconvenience to his family.

They are good officers but they have orders from above to carry out raids, Sisodia told a press briefing.

Sisodia said the 2021-22 excise policy was the “best” in the country and there was “no wrongdoing” in its implementation.

He said the raids were an attempt to scare off the AAP waiver.

“It doesn’t suit a prime minister who has the mandate of the people. The difference between Kejriwal and Modi is that the former thinks of the poor and the latter thinks of his chosen friends.

“Kejriwal appreciates those who do good work, but Modi only dreams of bringing down state governments and using central agencies like CBI and ED to target those who do good,” he said.

The talk of a scam in excise policy is “nonsense”, he claimed.

Pointing to the CBI FIR, Sisodia claimed that the agency citing sources mentioned there was a ‘scam’ of only Rs one crore and added ‘where is the scam of Rs 8,000 crore that the BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged while another executive said it was worth Rs 1100 crore.”

Real problem is ‘arresting Arvind Kejriwal’, they don’t care about excise policy scam, he accused

“If their concern was a scam in excise policy then the whole CBI and ED should go to Gujarat where a hooch tragedy happened and tax evasion of Rs 10 is happening 000 crore,” Sisodia blamed.

Sisodia also blamed former LG Anil Baijal for changing his stance on the opening of alcohol sales in non-compliant areas, just two days before the policy was implemented on November 17, 2021.

“If the former LG had not changed its position and blocked the opening of alcohol sales in non-compliant areas, the policy would yield an annual income of Rs 10,000 crore,” he charged.

Sisodia also highlighted a New York Times front-page article on Delhi’s model of education, saying it fills every Indian with pride.

He praised Delhi’s public school teachers, saying it was due to their hard work.

“A year ago there was also a front-page story in the NYT showing bodies of Covid-19 victims on the banks of the Ganges who had shamed us for the failure of governance and management of the pandemic,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)