Trump is reportedly furious now that he endorsed Dr. Oz for the Senate





Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset that he backed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone.

He’s fucking going to lose unless something drastically changes Trump complained about his pick, two sources who discussed the November midterm elections with Trump told the publication.

Oz, a heart surgeon, is stumbling in the polls, and Trump has asked his confidants how someone once so popular on TV can’t keep up his numbers, according to Rolling Stone. Trump, like Oz, had no experience in politics before being elected president, but was well known as a successful businessman and later for hosting the long-running Apprentice reality TV shows.

Trump even privately asked advisers if it was a mistake on his part to endorse Oz, Rolling Stone reported.

Yet Trump is staying the course. He announced on Friday that he would travel to Pennsylvania for a Sept. 3 rally in support of Oz, controversial GOP Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and the entire Pennsylvania Trump ticket.

In the latest of Oz’s widely mocked gaffes, he groaned in a video, originally made in April, about the high cost of crudit in a town that prefers Philadelphia cheesesteaks. He also referred to the famous Pennsylvania grocery store Redners, where he bought raw vegetables, under the Wegners name.

Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was quick to tell Oz that voters in Pennsylvania know crudit as something much less brainy: a vegetable platter.

Chicago comedian Kim Quindlen and late night host Stephen Colbert quickly piled on, with Colbert praising Fetterman for becoming a complete troll on Ozs Garden State’s ass.

Oz was also mocked last month for posing as a common man at a cheesesteak restaurant with an iconic Phillys sandwich. Fetterman criticized him for this stunt and got some trolling help from a local cheesesteak company, which Philly seemed to like.

Fetterman was sidelined from campaigning for three months as he recovered from a blow in May, just before the primary. But he played a savvy internet game, reaching out to other Pennsylvanians and attacking Oz as an ignorant porter from New Jersey, where the TV personality lived and where he voted as recently as 2020.

Fetterman recruited high-profile New Jerseyites, including musician-actor Steven Van Zandt and Nicole Snooki Polizzi of the Jersey Shore real estate television franchise, in stealth political ads. They begged Mehmet to come home (Polizzi) and back to where he belongs (Van Zandt): New Jersey.

Investment banker JD Vance in Ohio and former soccer star Herschel Walker in Georgia also trail their Democratic opponents: Representative Tim Ryan in Ohio and incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Thursday that in light of polling numbers, Republicans may not take the Senate as previously predicted, referring to candidates in the GOP as lacking in quality.

I think there’s probably a greater likelihood of the House tipping over than the Senate, McConnell told reporters, according to NBC News. Senate races are just different across the state. The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.

McConnell did not name any candidate as lacking in quality. But his search reflected GOP frustrations about controversial Republican Senate candidates with little or no political experience, including Oz, Vance and Walker.

