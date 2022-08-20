Xi and Putin confirmed for November G20 summit in Bali – The Island





Chinese and Russian Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have both confirmed they will attend the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali in November, according to President Joko Widodo. “Xi Jinping will come. President Putin also told me he would come,” Widodo said. Bloomberg News in an interview, confirming their presence for the first time. The November summit will mark the first time Putin, Xi and US President Joe Biden will meet in person since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, triggering sanctions from Western countries, as well as G20 members. , Japan and South Korea. China has avoided condemning the attack or joining in the sanctions, which came days after Beijing and Moscow announced a “limitless” partnership. A longtime adviser to the Indonesian president also confirmed that Putin and Xi would attend the summit. “Jokowi told me that Xi and Putin are both planning to attend Bali,” Andi Widjajanto, who heads the National Institute for Resilience, told Reuters news agency. The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin and Widodo discussed preparations for the G20 summit in a phone call on Thursday without confirming the Russian leader’s attendance. Another official familiar with the situation said Bloomberg that Putin plans to attend the meeting in person. China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A trip to Bali would be significant given that it would be Xi’s first time out of China since the pandemic began in early 2020. China has maintained a strict zero-COVID policy that has all but sealed off its borders, and Xi is preparing to secure an unprecedented third term as president at the ruling Communist Party’s congress, which is expected to take place in late October or early November. . . Chinese officials are also believed to be planning a meeting in Southeast Asia between Xi and US President Joe Biden, who will also be in Bali, according to the Wall Street Journal, amid rising tensions between the two countries. Beijing this month held large-scale military exercises around self-governing Taiwan and halted cooperation with the United States on issues including climate change after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi s traveled to the island, which Beijing claims as its own. Leading the G20 this year, Indonesia has come under pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin due to the invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “special military operation”. Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to the Bali summit. This week he said the two countries had accepted Indonesia as a “bridge of peace”. Source: Al Jazeera

