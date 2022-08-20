In Modi-Shah’s push for ‘One India’ and CBI, EDstate police suffer

My former esteemed colleague in service, Dr Sivanandhan, who was at one time Mumbai Police Commissioner and then Maharashtra DGP, recently wrote an article in a major English daily. In his view, the policy of the Modi-Shah government in Delhi of pushing all major criminal investigations into the hands of central agencies, like the ED, CBI and NIA, not to mention the National Drug Control Bureau, has emasculated state police forces across the country.

The Hindu far right has always dreamed of having a single center of power. It was the role of the second parallel engine to be installed in each state to follow the instructions.

He rightly pointed out that each state takes pride in its dedicated criminal investigation unit and derives considerable satisfaction from successfully solving difficult or sensational cases. I can testify that my own experience in the Mumbai Police is that the morale of the whole force went up a notch or two when cases that caught the public eye were solved. This morale booster is slowly being extinguished by the ruling duo in Delhi.

Modi and Shah are the least concerned about police health. I don’t see them giving even a wandering thought to such trivial matters. They are determined to establish a united India under the tutelage of a party which controls everything, even the innate thoughts and feelings of the citizens! All decisions should be made by the Prime Minister’s Office, because only he knows what is good for the country and its people.

More than half of the voters who voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections did not vote for Modi and the BJP. Its slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is not taken seriously by the minority community, almost 14% of the total population. Many members of the majority community also do not believe that the BJP really wants the welfare of all Indians. Dalits, for example, are aware that they are not accepted as equals in most parts of the country.

In Gujarat Modi and the Shah’s happy hunting ground, even OBC children would refuse food prepared by Dalits under the school lunch program. Dalit bride and groom are beaten if they dare to ride horses in wedding processions. Young Dalit boys try to achieve parity with upper castes but get beaten up. This is not an uncommon occurrence in enlightened Gujarat. What can be expected in the neighboring backward states that make up the Hindi belt where the BJP dominates?

The real feeling among the minorities and the neglected among the majority is that the government is determined to restore the Chaturvarnya Brahmin hierarchy. That may not be entirely true, but mass perceptions are relevant. Among my many Hindu friends, mostly from advanced castes, there is a feeling of triumph that the old social order is about to be restored in the new India.

Sivanandhan was right when he said the old momentum of the police force was dying because of the new role played by central investigative agencies. However, I will go further and say that it was done deliberately, a plan that obviously works. All powers are sought to be concentrated in a supreme body, the PMO, which will think for the citizens, telling them what is permitted and what is not. The role of state governments in the management of law and order will be limited to the implementation of these policies. Their bulldozers, for example, must be used more frequently and only against those who oppose their policies.

The Center also had the bad idea to use the Central Armed Forces, controlled by the Ministry of Interior, for the same purpose. Whenever BJP MPs in opposition-controlled states like West Bengal feel threatened, CRPF or CISF personnel are sent to the state as a sign of the power wielded by the Center.

This negatively affects relations between the state police and the paramilitaries. This has never happened before. Whenever the paramilitaries have been deployed in a state, it has always been with the consent or even at the request of the state government. The local police would decide the conditions of deployment and would be responsible. It was the responsibility of the police to organize the accommodation of visitors and to inform them. The arrangement worked. The Home Office is solely responsible for any doubts and misunderstandings that may arise between what we considered to be sister forces.

The Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, currently in power, had commandeered the CRPF or CISF to provide security for its rebellious lawmakers. This was before the formation of the new government in Mumbai. It is common for legislators to fall in love with their patrons and wish they would carry on. It is not uncommon for beneficiaries to form a personal relationship with security guards! The men of the CRPF/CISF lead very hard lives. A posting away from their own officers is always welcome.

The incursions made by the paramilitaries and the Ministry of the Interior into the opposition states in this new contradictory avatar only consolidate the Centre’s interference in the management of public order in these states. It helps the unitary state to be born.

This article has been first post in La Tribune of August 19, 2022. It has been republished here with permission.