Reviews | Trumpworld mountaineer at the heart of the fight against decommissioning

As the country debated the immense legal issues surrounding the Justice Department’s search for documents on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, my mind flashed back to a strange little intelligence strand in 2018 known to House of Representatives investigators as Turducken. incident.

A turducken, pardon vegetarian friends, is a stuffed chicken in a stuffed duck in a turkey. In the 2018 case, he was referring to a super-classified report on the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation produced that year by Republican investigators with the House Intelligence Committee. It was so sensitive it was kept in a safe inside CIA headquarters in Langley, a classified version of a turducken, in other words. Trump supporters have long been trying to go public with the juicy details that lay inside.

The House investigation was led by a staffer named Kash Patel, who argued that his report for then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) showed FBI business failures that undermined his investigation. on Trump and Russia from the start. Patel became a top National Security Council and Pentagon official and he would have had even bigger jobs if Trump had gotten what he wanted. As I noted in an April 2021 profile, Patel was almost a Zelig figure in President Donald Trump’s showdown against what he imagined as the Deep State.

Cut to Mar-a-Lago, where Zelig emerged once again. It turns out that Trump, in a June 19 letter, named Patel as one of his two representatives to the National Archives to handle his records, classified and otherwise. Patel also became a key public representative of Trump’s claim that he could declassify information at will, including highly sensitive information about Russia.

Patel was touting Trump’s declassification powers long before the Aug. 8 search of the Florida estate, when Trump officials were still negotiating with the FBI over access. Indeed, on May 5, Patel made a startling claim on a right-wing radio show that Trump had unilaterally declassified an extraordinarily wide range of documents, which implicitly raised the possibility that these documents were at Mar-a-Lago. .

Upon leaving the White House, he declassified made available to every American citizen around the world large volumes of information relating, not only to Russiagate, but to matters of national security, the impeachment of Ukraine, the his impeachment one, at his impeachment two, Patel told radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton.

On June 21, two days after Trump named him a point man in the National Archives battle, Patel announced on a podcast hosted by David Scarlett, a conservative Christian pastor, that he would go down to the archives and identify each document. that they prevented from being declassified and we will start publishing this information.

The broad declassification request, covering not only highly controversial Russian documents, but also large volumes related to other unspecified national security matters, would have alarmed former senior Trump administration officials, as well as officials. of the Biden administration. In Trump’s mind, the Russian documents may have been the crown jewels. But sources say they likely weren’t what the FBI team was looking for at Mar-a-Lago, and likely weren’t among the 11 sets of classified documents taken by FBI agents at the residence.

Patel channeled the rage Trump supporters feel over the Mar-a-Lago incident. He calls out the FBI government mobsters and corrupt cops, saying they conspired with Democrats and the media to advance the Russia investigation. This combative style endeared him to Trump, who brought him to the NSC as senior director of counterterrorism in 2018 and then, in 2020, named him deputy principal to the acting director of national intelligence. .

Patel was something of a Trump heckler, and in mid-2020 the then-president tried to appoint him deputy director of the FBI, according to former attorney general William P. Barr. Barr recounts in a recent memoir that he told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Patel would get the job over my dead body. Barr explains: Patel had virtually no experience that would qualify him to serve at the top level of the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency.

Trump then attempted to install Patel as Deputy Director of the CIA. In mid-December, Meadows approached director Gina Haspel and told her Trump planned to fire his deputy, Vaughn Bishop, and appoint Patel to the job. Haspel said she would quit rather than take on Patel, and after Meadows passed on that threat to Trump, he backed off, according to knowledgeable sources who told me about the Haspels trade last year and said reiterated their accounts this week.

During the last two turbulent months of the Trump administration, Patel served as chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller. Patel continued to press for a series of Trump initiatives, including troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and Somalia and changes to the intelligence community.

Patel grew even closer to Trump after the former president’s departure from the White House. He became a director of Trump Media and Technology Group, which runs Truth Social; the company’s managing director is Nunes, his former boss. And Patel has become an increasingly visible defender of Trump’s arguments that he was strangled and forced out of office by a Deep State conspiracy.

Patel did not comment on the details of this article, but he did criticize the author. He said through a spokeswoman on Thursday that instead of questioning authority in the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump, I was acting as a thoughtless and loyal spokesperson for the Deep State morons and the Democratic Party.

Patel is now a media brand in its own right. He has a website, selling hoodies, tank tops and other gear with his logo, K$H. And he’s written a children’s book, The Plot Against the King, in which the evil Hillary Queenton attempts to spreading lies against King Donald claiming he is working with the Russians until a knight called Kash exposes the plot.

I’m afraid a sequel is coming where Kash and the other King Donald Knights will joust with what they claim to be government mobsters and it won’t be a children’s book.

