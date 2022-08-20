PM Modi’s #1 target is Arvind Kejriwal: PAA’s Saurabh Bhardwaj in recent CBI raids





After BJP leader Anurag Thakur and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held press conferences on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj criticized the Center over recent CBI raids and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s number one target was the Chief Minister. Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to the media, Bhardwaj said: “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not revealed what was seized in the massive raids carried out at 31 sites. They involved 900 people to carry out the raids.” “Prime Minister Modi’s number one target is Arvind Kejriwal. You can watch old videos of Prime Minister Modi alleging that the CBI was being misused. And now he has asked the CBI to hunt down the opposition and take all possible measures to disturb the opposition,” he added. “There is immense pressure on the CBI from the top brass,” Bhardwaj said. “CBI yesterday carried out raids in connection with Delhi’s recently withdrawn excise policy and also disrupted Janmashtmi celebrations,” the AAP spokesperson said. At a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit back at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday and said the AAP minister could be the first accused in the policy scam excise, but that the linchpin is Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Anurag Thakur slammed Sisodia and said, “Today’s press conference clearly showed how the color of his face had faded after his scam. He couldn’t even answer questions.” Thakur also challenged Arvind Kejriwal to “come before the nation and respond to me within 24 hours”. He made a dig at Manish Sisodia and said that Delhi’s Minister of Education might have changed the spelling of his name to “MONEY SHH” as he only earns money and keeps silent. READ ALSO | What future for Manish Sisodia, raided about Delhi’s alcohol policy? Manish Sisodia also held a presser earlier in the day where he denied the allegations against him and said he was being targeted for holding a position in Kejriwal’s cabinet. They want to arrest Arvind Kejriwal whose work on education and health is making waves around the world, Sisodia said. He further added, “The excise policy scam case against him is the BJP’s attempt to stop Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s development projects.” CBI RAIDS 31 LOCATIONS The Central Bureau of Investigation carried out raids in 31 locations including various major cities under Delhi’s recently withdrawn excise policy and registered a case against Aam Aadmi party leader Manish Sisodia among 15 people. The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against the Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and others including then Commissioner (Excise), then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), all of GNCTD, Delhi; 10 liquor licensees, their associates and other unknown persons on a referral from MHA (GOI) regarding alleged irregularities in the development and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD, Delhi, said a statement from CBI. — ENDS —

