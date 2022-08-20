Trump to rally support for Oz and Mastriano in Pennsylvania





Former President Trump will return to Pennsylvania in September to hold a rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (R) and Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz (R) several months before the midterms.

A notice via Trumps Save America PAC said Trump would hold a rally with Mastriano and Oz on Sept. 3 in east Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The notice came at the same time Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) hosted an event hosted by Turning Point Action in Pittsburgh in support of Mastriano.

Trump was the latest in the state to boost his endorsed candidates, including Oz, in May.

The announcement of the rally comes amid questions about the viability of a large number of Republican incumbents and Senate candidates, some of whom posted lower fundraisings than their Democratic counterparts in the past quarter.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running against Oz, produced a viral social media campaign that sought to portray Oz as a New Jersey baggage handler who is out of touch with Pennsylvanians. This effort has included videos using big names from New Jersey like former Jersey Shore cast member Nicole Snooki LaValle and musician Steven Van Zandt.

He also included a fundraiser of more than half a million dollars on a video made in April that showed Oz shopping while mispronouncing the name of the grocery store.

The Ozs campaign has sought to show that Fetterman is not engaging authentically with voters on the ground, at one point pushing a basement tracker over how long the campaign claimed Fetterman was not about the election campaign in public.

Meanwhile, Mastriano is seen as a controversial Republican gubernatorial candidate who has previously pushed questionable claims about the 2020 election. His candidacy proved controversial enough that a group of Republicans came out in favor of his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

For his part, Mastriano received the support of all but one House Republican in the state.

