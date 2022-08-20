Xi and Putin to attend G20 leaders’ summit in Indonesia, says Joko Widodo





Xi Jinping will come. President Putin also told me he would come, Jokowi, as the president is known, said in an interview with Bloomberg News editor John Micklethwait on Thursday. It was the first time the leader of the world’s fourth most populous nation has confirmed the two plan to stand for the November summit. Xi and Putin’s presence at the meeting would trigger a clash with US President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders, who will meet in person for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The attack, which came shortly after Putin and Xi declared a partnership without limits, left the G20 divided on whether to impose sanctions on Russia. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wen Bin declined to confirm travel plans for Xi, who has not been overseas since the pandemic began. We are ready to step up coordination and cooperation with Indonesia to ensure the full success of the summit, he told a press conference in Beijing. Putin and Jokowi discussed preparations for the G20 summit in Bali in a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement that did not mention whether the Russian leader would attend. Putin’s presence could also bring him face to face with Volodmir Zelensky for the first time since the Russian invasion, as the Ukrainian president is also due to be in Bali. Biden had called for Russia’s expulsion from the G20 after it invaded Ukraine, and US officials had previously pressured Indonesia to kick Putin out of the Bali summit. Tensions also rose between the United States and China, even as Biden and Xi left open the possibility of holding their first face-to-face on the sidelines of the Bali summit. China broke off talks with the United States on defense and a range of other areas after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, while the White House criticized Beijing’s military exercises on the island. The rivalry between the big countries is really worrying, Jokowi, 61, said in the interview. What we want is for this region to be stable, peaceful, so that we can generate economic growth. And I’m not just thinking of Indonesia: Asian countries also want the same thing. it takes wisdom As the current host of the G20, Indonesia has sought to balance great-power ties while resisting pressure to exclude Russia from meetings. Following Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said the world needed wisdom and responsibility to maintain peace and stability, while stressing that it stood by the principle of one China expressed by other Southeast Asian nations. Jokowi dismissed concerns that US-China tensions over Taiwan could spill over into the South China Sea, where Indonesia has territorial claims, saying nations should focus on managing food, energy and food crises. and pandemic. Southeast Asian countries want rich countries to help provide funds for the transition to renewable energy and investments to develop their economies, he added.

