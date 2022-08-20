Politics
It’s Arvind Kejriwal vs. Narendra Modi in the 2024 polls: Manish Sisodia after 15 hours of CBI raids
A day after the CBI raids linked to the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
Speaking to the media, Sisodia said the CBI raids were carried out to stop all the good work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
After the conclusion of the 3 p.m. raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation at Sisodias’ residence, the Deputy CM further added that the main issue was the war between the BJP government in the Center led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kejriwal.
“After a massive victory in Punjab, Kejriwal is now seen as a national contender, that’s their problem. All these raids, which involve ED, CBI and other central agencies, are done to stop Delhi CM .
Sisodia claimed that he was not involved in corruption and that the only reason raids are carried out is because he is Minister of Education.
The Deputy CM said the difference between Prime Minister Modi and Kejriwal is that while the Delhi CM learns and appreciates the good work done by others, the Prime Minister, if he sees a government doing “good work, he wants to stop him” by putting all the central agencies after the person.
“While Kejriwal works for the poor, PM Modi works for billionaires. While Kejriwal works for the poor, the country, to improve health and education, Prime Minister Modi only sees how to overthrow governments and scare people by putting the CBI, ED, against the person.
Sisodia added that in the next Lok Sabha elections it will be Kejriwal against Prime Minister Modi.
“All this time we were asked Modi against whom? In the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha, it will be AAP against BJP, it will be PM Narendra Modi against Arvind Kejriwal. Now the whole country wants to work with Kejriwal, so Prime Minister Modi wants to stop. We are followers of Bhagat Singh, we won’t be afraid, we can also go to jail for India, but we won’t fail our students, we won’t stop the treatment of the poor,” Sisodia said.
Also read: Won’t let you stop good work, Kejriwal tweets as CBI raid Manish Sisodias’ residence
Asked by reporters why he was talking about health and education, when the raids were linked to excise policy, Sisodia responded by saying the issue was never excise policy or corruption, it was only to target Kejriwal.
“It was never the issue of excise policy or corruption, if that had been the case there would have been raids in Gujarat. There was a tragedy hooch but CBI and ED don’t raid The problem is how to stop Kejriwal.
Speaking of the article published in the New York Times, which praised the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for overhauling the education system in the nation’s capital, and specifically mentioned Sisodia for his role in transforming public schools since 2015, the CM MP drew comparisons to the story that was covered by the US newspaper showing burning pyres during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The NYT previously published a photo that showed burning pyres near the Ganges. It was a shame as an Indian, on our governance and how we were dealing with COVID. However, it is a proud moment when a reputable media house like the NYT talks about Delhi’s education system. It is not my achievement, but the work of Delhi teachers, and I want to thank them, and generations of children will remember it.
Earlier, Sisodia told reporters gathered outside his residence that the central polling agency was being misused, saying he was not involved in any wrongdoing.
Sisodia also said his electronic gadgets, including a computer and cellphone, were seized by the CBI during the raids. The raids, which began at Sisodia’s residence at 8 a.m., continued until 11 p.m. Besides Sisodia’s home in the nation’s capital, the CBI also raided his office and 30 other locations in seven states.
Also Read: Close Associates of Manish Sisodia Diverted Crores to Officials: What CBI Claimed in its FIR
Saying he was unfazed by the CBI’s action against him, Sisodia said Kejriwal’s government was being prevented from doing a “good job” by the Centre.
“The CBI team arrived in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and I offered them our full cooperation. They seized my computer and my cell phone. They also took away some files,” he said, adding that CBI officials had been cordial throughout the raid.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/manish-sisodia-news-update-manish-sisodia-cbi-ed-aap-arvind-kejriwal-delhi-govt-bjp-2024/2637347/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]