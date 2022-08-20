UN chief has trilateral meeting with Ukrainian and Turkish leaders

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in Lviv, western Ukraine.

Issues such as grain exports, the safety of nuclear power plants and the reconstruction of Ukraine were discussed at the meeting.

At a press conference after the meeting, the leaders hailed the success of a UN-brokered deal allowing the passage of ships from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports and said they had discussed ways to improve the agreement. Guterres said 21 ships left Ukrainian ports under the deal in less than a month, and 15 ships left Istanbul for Ukraine to load grain and other foodstuffs.

António Guterres said the signatories of the agreement had worked professionally and in good faith to maintain the flow of food. “Getting food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia in greater quantities is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices,” he noted.

Referring to security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Guterres said military equipment and personnel should be removed from the Russian-owned nuclear power plant and the site should be “demilitarized”.

“The installation must not be used in the context of a military operation. Instead, an agreement is urgently needed to restore the purely civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia and to ensure the security of the area,” said António Guterres.

Zelenskyy said he accepts the parameters of an International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

However, Ivan Nechaev, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Publishing Division, said Guterres’ proposal was unworkable because Ukraine staged multiple provocations and was not able to control its socialist groups.”

Erdogan said the leaders discussed using the positive atmosphere created by the UN-brokered grain export deal to establish a lasting peace. He also called for efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through diplomatic means, and said Trkiye would provide all necessary assistance to rebuild Ukraine.

(Contributed by Reuters)