Herald View: Johnson has lost interest and takes beleaguered voters for granted

WE must, it seems, be careful of the use of the phrase missing in action to describe our increasingly demo-happy Prime Minister.

It’s a phrase that has been used time and time again in recent weeks as Boris Johnson holds firm to his resolution, announced to Cabinet early last month, not to seek to implement new policies as the Tories choose his successor.

Various newspapers and Ed Miliband politicians among the latter claimed that Johnson was missing. Now, a columnist for a conservative magazine has pointed out that the phrase actually means missing presumed dead and that a better military phrase might be missing from the parade.

But really, what are we to think of Johnson? He is still, as far as can be determined, Prime Minister; there is still a country to rule; there are many pressing issues that require urgent attention. Even if Johnson intends not to introduce new policies, he could still demonstrate to people that he at least understands their pain. But empathy has never been one of his strengths. Having lost the confidence of many of his fellow Conservatives, he seems to have lost interest in governing.

Even so, it wouldn’t have been too much for him to give a televised press conference or two, or a lengthy radio interview, to at least remind us that there is still a functioning government and that the concerns of voters were not ignored.

Instead, he opted to take two vacations abroad in the space of a fortnight, having spent a belated honeymoon with his wife at an eco-hotel in Slovenia’s remote Kokra Valley and followed that up with a pleasant stay at Nea Makri, a peaceful seaside resort. city ​​near Athens.

His stay in Slovenia meant that, like his Chancellor, who was also on vacation, Johnson was far from Downing Street when, on August 4, the Bank of England announced its fateful interest rate hike and spoke gloomily of a recession. . In Mr. Zahawis’ defense, he is said to have worked while sunbathing.

But the lingering impression is that this is a rudderless government unable to get ahead of the many inflationary crises in particular that currently darken the horizon.

It’s not just the opposition parties that have a grievance against Johnson’s willingness to sit out. Lord Rose, chairman of Asda, former chairman of M&S and a prominent Tory peer also expressed concern. Speaking this week on Radio 4’s Today, he referred to inflation, which is now double digits, and said he wanted the country’s leaders to say, in no uncertain terms, that we will have to live with this crisis. Although not everyone can be helped, some people who need it the most could be.

But nothing was happening, continued Lord Rose. It was horrifying that the country is still waiting to see what targeted measures will be taken. Inflation has eroded wealth and if it is not killed off everyone, not just the poor, will pay the price. More needed to be done to help the most vulnerable.

A recession was not a case of if but when; interest rates must be raised, which will lead to long-term gains at the expense of short-term pain. The action was essential, he continued, but the ship’s captain is on shore leave. No one in charge at the moment. If there is an emergency budget, when will its effects be felt? October? November? December? Inflation is not just waiting for us, he concluded. Telling points, each.

Admittedly, part of the problem is the length of the leadership campaign. James Cleverly said this week it would be fair if the two-month process was reduced in future.

But Johnson chose, time and time again, to do nothing. All we see of him now, indirectly, are photographs of moving vans outside No 10. Yet there are tales of extravagant interior renovations by the Johnsons, expensive upgrades suggested by designer Lulu Lytles, a £7,000 rug, £2,250 gold wallpaper, a beverage cart of 3,675.

Reportedly, suitably energized by his vacation, Johnson will now focus on what he sees as his legacy. There will be well-publicized visits and speeches before he leaves Downing Street, all designed to ensure that Mrs Truss or Mr Sunak pursue their priorities, Ukraine, for example, and upgrading.

It is also said that he will make regular public interventions if he feels that his successor is neglecting these issues. What a shame, however, that he has not been able to find his voice in recent weeks.

We now come to the end of Johnson’s tenure. There have been achievements since 2019, he finalized Britain’s secession from Europe, launched the leveling program and secured some of the key decisions in terms of the pandemic and its effects on the economy.

But his well-known character flaws were evident even as he pondered how best to deal with the pandemic, says political scientist Ben Wellings, his initial avoidance of emergency meetings underscored his disregard for process and avoidance of responsibility.

As Dr Wellings observes in an article on The Conversation website last month, Johnson’s political demise came about because of the character flaws of chaotic self-management and blatant disregard for responsibility he brought to the work.

According to Dr Wellings, what Johnson may have fully accomplished is to destroy trust in politics. His greatest legacy will take time to become apparent. Electorally, Brexit was built on the support of those who had lost faith in the ability of politics and politicians to change their lives for the better…

Johnson squandered the trust these people placed in him with his disregard for the responsibilities that come with being prime minister and his lack of empathy for the plight of others he so obviously wished to govern.

There’s no shortage of microphones and TV cameras outside No 10. Securing TV coverage outside Checkers wouldn’t present much of a challenge either. Johnson has had a chance to restore some of that confidence over the past few weeks. Turning his attention elsewhere, he indicated that he was taking beleaguered voters for granted, and that is not enough.

