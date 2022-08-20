It will be BJP vs. AAP in 2024 general election, says Manish Sisodia





New Delhi:Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the 2024 general elections would see direct competition between the BJP and the AAP. The election will be between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia told the media. After the Punjab assembly election, Kejriwal has emerged as an alternative at the national level and this is their (BJP’s) main concern, Sisodia said. He said irregularities in excise policy or any scams are not a problem for them but their main concern is the growing stature of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia’s remark came a day after the CBI raided his residence and other locations in connection with irregularities related to the new excise policy. He alleged that a plot was hatched through this raid by the polling agency to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. “I am not involved in any corruption. My only mistake is that I am the education minister in Arvind Kejriwal’s government,” Sisodia said. “It may be that the CBI can arrest me in the next 3-4 days. But we won’t be afraid. They can’t arrest us. The 2024 elections will be AAP against BJP,” Sisodia said. He has proven himself as a leader who works for the public in improving Delhi’s education and health systems. He said that the excise policy due to which all the controversy is created is the best policy in the country. “We applied it with transparency and sincerity. If Delhi LG had not changed its decision by conspiring to defeat the policy, the Delhi government would have received at least Rs 10,000 crore every year,” Deputy CM Sisodia said. “About Rs 10,000 crore has been misappropriated through the excise policy in Gujarat. If they have concerns about excise irregularities or any loopholes, the entire CBI and ED office should have been moved to Gujarat. “If they were really against corruption then today ED and CBI should have probed the Bundelkhand highway which has developed deep potholes due to heavy rain shortly after the inauguration of the highway by Prime Minister Modi, he said. “While Kejriwal is thinking how to develop the nation on all parameters, Prime Minister Modi is thinking how to overthrow non-BJP governments in the states and form their government,” he alleged. “CBI FIR, citing sources, mentions Rs one crore scam, what about the highest claim of Rs 8,000 crore made by BJP leaders, Sisodia asked. He added that “the largest American newspaper, the New York Times, covered Delhi’s educational model on the front page on August 18. This is a proud moment for India. Another story showing thousands of bodies cremated along the Ganges was published about a year and a half ago. However, it was shameful for all of us”. “That’s the difference between PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal is that if Kejriwal sees someone working honestly he encourages them to do more but they conspire to obstruct the way. I would like to say this is not appropriate to Prime Minister Modi who won such a massive victory,” Sisodia added.

