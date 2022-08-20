What will India look like in the next 25 years?

Last Tuesday, on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to make India a developed country within 25 years. If all goes well, it could indeed happen, but it would have to go very well.

The demographic and economic signs are positive. The country’s population has quadrupled since independence in 1947, but population growth has now fallen to “replacement level”: 2.1 children per complete family.

India’s GDP per capita has been growing at around 5% for years, and if this continues for the next 25 years, it will reach $7,500 per person. It is certainly in the lower ranks of developed countries (like Mexico, South Africa or China today). Considering the size of India’s population, the economy would definitely rank among the top five in the world.

So Modi’s prediction was certainly in the realm of possibility, but there are two big wild cards. One is the climate: although only half of India is technically in the tropics, all but the far north suffer from long, very hot summers.

This summer has been the hottest ever, with many of the biggest cities experiencing temperatures above 45C for days at a time. Whatever we do about the climate in the future, it can only get worse for India over the next 25 years.

This will bring the country into the zone where it becomes literally unsafe for people to do manual labor outdoors in the height of summer; mortality rates will increase and food production will decline. Nobody knows exactly how much worse it will get, but it will definitely get worse.

The other joker is war. Since Indian and Pakistani nuclear weapons tests in 1999, the subcontinent has been living under the threat of a “homegrown” nuclear war that would devastate both countries (and also cause global food shortages lasting at least four or five years).

Each country now possesses around 160 nuclear weapons, and although both are now striving to move past the dangerously unstable “use ’em or lose ’em” phase where a surprise attack could disarm the other side, there is no real stability to be found when the adversaries are so close and the hostility is so intense.

So there’s no harm in wondering whether it would have been better to keep the entire Indian subcontinent, first united by the British Empire, in one piece at independence rather than splitting it apart. in two countries (and finally three, counting Bangladesh).

The split was by no means inevitable. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, the two main Hindu leaders of the independence movement, wanted an inclusive, non-sectarian republic comprising all of British India, although they did not offer Muslims sufficient guarantees to ensure their support.

The undivided “Great India” would today have 1.8 billion inhabitants, approximately one-third Muslims and two-thirds Hindus. This would virtually guarantee that both groups would be represented in every government and in most political parties.

Many countries elsewhere in the world manage to be both democratic and prosperous with comparable religious and/or ethnic differences. “Greater India” would not have wasted 75 years of high military spending and there would be no risk of nuclear war.

All those energies would instead have gone into civil priorities, and this united India could already rank among the developed countries. Maybe.

Gwynne Dyer’s new book is ‘The Shortest Story of War’.

