Politics
What will India look like in the next 25 years?
Last Tuesday, on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to make India a developed country within 25 years. If all goes well, it could indeed happen, but it would have to go very well.
The demographic and economic signs are positive. The country’s population has quadrupled since independence in 1947, but population growth has now fallen to “replacement level”: 2.1 children per complete family.
India’s GDP per capita has been growing at around 5% for years, and if this continues for the next 25 years, it will reach $7,500 per person. It is certainly in the lower ranks of developed countries (like Mexico, South Africa or China today). Considering the size of India’s population, the economy would definitely rank among the top five in the world.
So Modi’s prediction was certainly in the realm of possibility, but there are two big wild cards. One is the climate: although only half of India is technically in the tropics, all but the far north suffer from long, very hot summers.
This summer has been the hottest ever, with many of the biggest cities experiencing temperatures above 45C for days at a time. Whatever we do about the climate in the future, it can only get worse for India over the next 25 years.
This will bring the country into the zone where it becomes literally unsafe for people to do manual labor outdoors in the height of summer; mortality rates will increase and food production will decline. Nobody knows exactly how much worse it will get, but it will definitely get worse.
The other joker is war. Since Indian and Pakistani nuclear weapons tests in 1999, the subcontinent has been living under the threat of a “homegrown” nuclear war that would devastate both countries (and also cause global food shortages lasting at least four or five years).
Each country now possesses around 160 nuclear weapons, and although both are now striving to move past the dangerously unstable “use ’em or lose ’em” phase where a surprise attack could disarm the other side, there is no real stability to be found when the adversaries are so close and the hostility is so intense.
So there’s no harm in wondering whether it would have been better to keep the entire Indian subcontinent, first united by the British Empire, in one piece at independence rather than splitting it apart. in two countries (and finally three, counting Bangladesh).
The split was by no means inevitable. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, the two main Hindu leaders of the independence movement, wanted an inclusive, non-sectarian republic comprising all of British India, although they did not offer Muslims sufficient guarantees to ensure their support.
The undivided “Great India” would today have 1.8 billion inhabitants, approximately one-third Muslims and two-thirds Hindus. This would virtually guarantee that both groups would be represented in every government and in most political parties.
Many countries elsewhere in the world manage to be both democratic and prosperous with comparable religious and/or ethnic differences. “Greater India” would not have wasted 75 years of high military spending and there would be no risk of nuclear war.
All those energies would instead have gone into civil priorities, and this united India could already rank among the developed countries. Maybe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thespec.com/opinion/contributors/2022/08/19/what-will-india-look-like-in-the-next-25-years.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]