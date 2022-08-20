



Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday he hoped Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping would attend the summit in November. The White House demanded on Friday that the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskyalso participate in the G20 leaders’ summit if your Russian counterpart, Vladimir Poutineaccepts Indonesia’s invitation and goes to the meeting scheduled for November in Bali. President Biden himself has publicly stated that he does not believe it is right for President Putin to attend the G20 meeting while waging his war against Ukraine.the White House National Security Council said in a statement. However, if Putin attends, the United States believes Zelensky should attend as well. The White House’s insistence that the Ukrainian president attend the summit, leaves open the possibility that Zelensky could join virtually rather than attending in person . This is what happened in July, when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was virtually present at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers. For his part, the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodoassured Thursday that he hopes that Putin and the Chinese president Xi Jinping to attend the summit which will take place in November, in accordance with their desire not to take sides with the war in Ukraine. President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Xi Jinping will come. President Putin also told me that he would come, assured Jokowi. This is the first time that the head of the fourth most populous nation in the world confirmed that they both plan to attend the November summit. Last March, US President Joe Biden has expressed his wish that Russia be expelled from the G20 after its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged that other members of the group, including Indonesia, might disagree. White House officials said they privately conveyed to Indonesia their wish that Russia not participate. The National Security Council of the United States recalled that the President himself, Joe Bidenpublicly criticized the fact that Putin could normally attend the forum, given the general rejection of the military offensive launched in Ukraine. John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator, National Security Council A few months ago, the Russian ambassador in Jakarta, Lyudmila Vorobievreported that Cheese fries destined to attend the summit of the Group of 20 and called the diplomatic pressure against Moscow disproportionate. In addition, he criticized the fact that the sanctions against Israel are not approved for his attacks on Gaza against the United States and the I WILL TAKE for the conflict Libyaas was done with Russia for his invasion a Ukraine. last June, Widodo traveled to Russia and Ukraine, where he met the leaders of these countries, Cheese fries there Volodimir Zelenskyto attempt to mediate the dispute. (With information from AFP) KEEP READING: US announces new military aid to Ukraine for $775 million Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin agreed to an IAEA inspection at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Ukrainian attacks in Crimea knocked out half of Russia’s Black Sea fighter jets

