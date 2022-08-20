Trump hints at legal action, lawyers hit defense





On Friday night, former President Donald Trump hinted at legal action regarding the Mar-a-Lago raid. He said a “major motion” related to the Fourth Amendment would soon be filed. Lawyers are already tearing up the Fourth Amendment defense, according to the Daily Beast. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has hinted at legal action over the Mar-a-Lago raid, but lawyers say his Fourth Amendment defense will likely fail.

In an article on Truth Social on Friday night, Trump said a “major motion” related to the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures, would soon be filed.

Earlier this month, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s home in Palm Beach, Florida. Legal experts determined that significant evidence must support the warrant authorizing the search.

Unsealed court documents showed the search was part of an investigation into whether Trump violated three laws, including a significant facet of the Espionage Act, relating to the handling of government documents.

Trump and his allies denounced the FBI raid, calling it a political attack, despite having been cleared by a federal judge and endorsed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Nonetheless, Trump continued his attacks on the Justice Department in his Truth Social Friday night post, describing the raid as an “illegal break-in” to his home.

The former president argued that his rights, and the rights of all Americans, were “violated on a level rarely seen before in our country.”

The Fourth Amendment

According to the Library of Congress, the Fourth Amendment reads: “The right of the people to the security of their person, house, papers, and effects, from unreasonable search and seizure, shall not be violated, and no warrant will be issued, but on probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and describing in particular the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Although the “major motion” has yet to be filed, attorneys are already saying his Fourth Amendment defense would likely fail.

The Daily Beast reported that legal experts took to Twitter to cast doubt on the motion.

“Trump promises a ‘major motion regarding the search for 4th Am’ re MAL,” wrote former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman. “Presumably he means a motion to suppress evidence, which people file once accused (but not before), and he will surely lose.”

And University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck wrote, “Wait until he finds out that SCOTUS has made it virtually impossible to prosecute federal law enforcement officers for even gross violations of the Fourth Amendment. .”

Trump’s post-presidency office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

