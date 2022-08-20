Putin reconsidered his request for IAEA inspectors

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had reconsidered his initial request that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors travel across Russia to the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear site. by Moscow, Ukraine, the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

There are growing fears in Europe that the bombings around Zaporizhzhia could lead to a disaster worse than the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi welcomed recent statements that Ukraine and Russia support the IAEA’s goal of sending a mission” to the plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address on Friday that Ukrainian diplomats, our partners, UN and IAEA representatives are working out the specific details of the mission that will be sent to the nuclear power plant. from Zaporizhzhia. … I am grateful to all who have joined in this work and this initiative.

Zelenskyy also warned in his speech: If the Russian radiation blackmail continues, this summer could go down in the history of various European countries as one of the most tragic ever. Because no instruction from any nuclear power plant in the world envisages a procedure in case a terrorist state turns a nuclear power plant into a target.

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, announced that it was closing its gas pipeline to Germany at the end of the month for three days to carry out repairs.

Germany is heavily dependent on Russian energy and there are fears that Russia is playing an energy retaliatory game with Germany and other European countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. . Russia has denied the accusation.

Reuters reports that the Russian pipeline to Germany was operating at a fifth of its capacity before Moscow announced the closure, fueling fears that Russia could completely halt flows ahead of the winter heating season and make it more difficult to fill pipelines. storage facilities.

Some information for this report comes from Reuters.