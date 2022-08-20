Trump may file for ‘special master’ to review Mar-a-Lago evidence





Former President Donald Trump is considering filing a motion requesting that a “special master” review evidence seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, his attorney told Mark Levin’s radio show.

Driving the news: Trump’s attorney, Jim Trusty, told Levin he needed a “special master” who can review the evidence as a third party to help “enforce the president’s Fourth Amendment rights.”

“We have privilege issues that are extremely important here,” Trusty told Levin. “We think one of the benefits of the special master, if the master agrees with us, is that we can stop the DOJ in its tracks when it comes to inspecting these documents.” He said the special master “won’t be the answer to everything.”

Zoom in: Trump plans to oppose the entire search warrant with the new motion, Trusty said.

The motion will claim that the FBI’s seizure of classified documents was “overbroad” and not restricted as required by the Fourth Amendment, Trusty said. it is a more general search warrant and that there is “no limit” to the scope of the warrant.

Flashback: Trump hinted at a potential motion in an article on Truth Social.

“A major Fourth Amendment petition will soon be filed regarding the unlawful burglary of my home, Mar-a-Lago, just prior to the important midterm elections,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

What’s next: The filing could come before Monday morning, Trusty said.

“It’s probably going to be more like hours,” Trusty said Friday night. “It’s coming very soon.”

Going Deeper: What We Know and Don’t Know About Trump and the FBI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/08/20/donald-trump-fourth-amendment-motion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos