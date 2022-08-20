WATCH: Many times when world leaders hit the dance floor, why blame Sanna Marin alone?





According to Euronews, a new leaked video shows Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin passionately dancing with a man. Social media users are sharing the images, which reportedly depict Marin at what appears to be a club. The second video claims to show the politician having a good time. This week Marin, 36, faced backlash for a video that showed her dancing at a party with friends. There were allegations that she was under the influence of narcotics when the first video was taken. The most recent video is likely to heighten political skepticism. “A new video has emerged showing Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing tightly with a man who is not her husband, a day after leaked footage showed her partying with friends. While Marin has faced backlash, the response to the videos at home and abroad has been generally positive,” Euronews tweeted. Prime Minister of Finland @MarinSanna made headlines after a video of her party was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals and spending too much on partying instead of ruling. Critics say it doesn’t suit a prime minister. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw Visegrd 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022 However, few current or former heads of state or government can move like Marin, as social media has quickly found. Here’s a reminder of how some other high-profile politicians performed on the dance floor. Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau Theresa May at the Henley Festival Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky Boris Johnson at his late wedding Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel Olaf Scholz before his election Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Frances Emmanuel Macron during a stopover in Lagos US President Barack Obama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/watch-multiple-times-when-world-leaders-took-to-the-dancefloor-why-blame-sanna-marin-508599 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos