‘It will be Modi against Kejriwal in 2024’: Deputy Delhi MP Manish Sisodia after CBI raid

NEW DELHI : Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attended a press conference on Saturday, a day after CBI raided his Delhi residence in connection with alleged corruption in Delhi’s excise policy. During the press conference, the Deputy CM mentioned that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a battle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sisodia alluded that the raids on his home by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were a ploy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to weaken state governments. He said Delhi’s health minister, Satyendar Jain, had been arrested and was very likely to be arrested within a day or two.

“The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be AAP versus BJP,” Sisodia said, alleging the raids were a ploy to stop the rise of AAP leader Kejriwal .

Sisodia further insisted that Kejriwal was emerging as the “national alternative” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Regarding his speculation that CBI, Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) might arrest him, the Deputy CM said, “I want to tell them that we are not afraid, we are supporters of Bhagat Singh. “

Sisodia said the BJP was not concerned about corruption but was targeting Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, whose work on education and health was discussed globally, and that is why Satyendar Jain has been arrested.

The AAP leader said the people of the country were fed up with “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of CBI and ED to overthrow opposition governments and wanted to give Kejriwal a chance in 2024”.

After Sisodia’s allegations, the BJP hit back, alleging Kejriwal was the ‘pivot’ in the ‘alcohol scam’ after the CBI named its deputy accused in the case.

On Friday, the CBI raided the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021, officials said.

Sisodia is one of 15 CBI appointees in the FIR.

During the press conference, the deputy chief minister claimed that the raids were part of the “scenario to stop Kejriwal which has emerged as a national alternative”.

Speaking about the CBI raid at his residence on Friday, the AAP chief said he wanted to thank the agency’s agents for causing no inconvenience to his family. They are good officers but they have orders from above to carry out raids, Sisodia said.

Sisodia said the 2021-22 excise policy was the “best” in the country and there was “no wrongdoing” in its implementation.

He said the raids were an attempt to scare off the AAP waiver.

“It doesn’t suit a prime minister who has the mandate of the people. The difference between Kejriwal and Modi is that the former thinks of the poor and the latter thinks of his chosen friends.

“Kejriwal appreciates those who do good work, but Modi only dreams of bringing down state governments and using central agencies like CBI and ED to target those who do good,” he said.

The talk of a scam in excise policy is “nonsense”, he claimed.

Pointing to the CBI FIR, Sisodia claimed the agency citing sources there mentioned there was a “scam” of just one crore and added “where is the scam of 8,000 crore BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged as another leader said it was worth it 1100 crores.”

Real problem is ‘arresting Arvind Kejriwal’, they don’t care about excise policy scam, he accused

“If their concern was a scam in excise policy then the whole CBI and ED should go to Gujarat where the hooch tragedy happened and where A 10,000 crore tax evasion is going on,” Sisodia charged.

Sisodia also blamed former LG Anil Baijal for changing his stance on the opening of alcohol sales in non-compliant areas, just two days before the policy was implemented on November 17, 2021.

“If the former LG had not changed its position and blocked the opening of liquor sales in non-compliant areas, the policy would bring in an annual income of 10,000 crore,” he blamed.

Sisodia also highlighted a front-page article in New York Times on the Delhi model of education saying it filled every Indian with pride.

He praised Delhi’s public school teachers, saying it was due to their hard work.

“A year ago there was also a front page story in the NYT showing bodies of COVID victims on the banks of the Ganges who had shamed us for the failure of governance and management of the pandemic “, did he declare.

