Trump plans to file motion for ‘special master’ to review evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago, attorney says





Former President Donald Trump plans to file a lawsuit seeking the appointment of a “special master” to review and return evidence gathered during last week’s FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, a said one of his lawyers on Friday.

Appearing on Mark Levin’s radio show, attorney Jim Trusty said the filing could be as early as Friday evening, but as late as Monday.

“It’s probably going to be more like hours,” Trusty said. “It’s coming very soon.”

On Friday, two people familiar with the discussions also confirmed the potential court filing to CBS News. Trump’s legal team plans to file the motion in federal district court in Florida, the sources said.

Trump also suggested such a motion in a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

“A major Fourth Amendment petition will soon be filed regarding the unlawful burglary of my home, Mar-a-Lago, just prior to the important midterm elections,” Trump wrote, in part.

A person close to Trump added that the former president and his lawyers are keen for federal prosecutors to provide them with a more detailed list of what was collected and ensure that a “neutral” person is involved in the review. documents.

Trusty told Levin the filing would claim the FBI’s seizure was “too broad”, violating the law’s requirement that there be a “narrowness” in a search.

Trusty said Trump’s legal team would argue that a special master is needed to review the seizure to guard against the possibility that documents covered by executive privilege or solicitor-client privilege were seized.

“We have privilege issues that are extremely important here,” Trusty told Levin. “We think one of the benefits of the special master, if the master agrees, is that we can stop the DOJ in its tracks when it comes to inspecting these documents.”

Sources say Trump’s legal team could seek relief under federal rules of criminal procedure that govern searches. At least two rules in particular could be cited, rules 41(f) and 41(g). Trusty explicitly mentioned Rule 41(f) in the interview.

This rule concerns the execution of the search warrant. It states that the officer executing the warrant “shall prepare and verify an inventory of any property seized” and must provide a “copy of the warrant and a receipt for the property” to the person whose property was seized.

A motion based on this rule would demand the full return of the items seized based on an assertion that there was something improper in the execution of the search. Rule 41(g) is a “motion to return property”. It states: “A person aggrieved by unlawful search and seizure of property or deprivation of property may move for the return of the property.”

David Weinstein, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, told CBS News that such a filing would trigger a process that would involve cataloging the evidence, determining whether the property has probative value, and then challenging it.

“I suspect the government’s response to this is going to be, we believe that whatever we have seized has probative value,” Weinstein noted to CBS News on Friday.

Ty Cobb, a former White House lawyer for Trump, told CBS News in an interview Friday that he thinks the government might also be in favor of a special petty officer in order to “err on the side of caution.”

“This is an unprecedented prosecution, an investigation of a former president,” Cobb said. “It’s never happened before, so I think I’d want to play by the letter of the law.”

On August 8, FBI agents conducted a search at Mar-a-Lago, approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, during which they seized 11 sets of classified documents, according to the unsealed search warrant. Officers collected boxes marked “top secret”, “secret”, “confidential” and “compartmentalized top secret/sensitive information”.

The warrant revealed that the Justice Department was investigating Trump for violating three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.

Sources told CBS News the search was linked to a Justice Department investigation into National Archives claims that it found 15 boxes of documents, including classified documents, at Mar-a-Lago earlier. This year.

Two sources told CBS News that several weeks before the search, a lawyer for Trump signed a document certifying that all classified documents had been removed from Mar-a-Lago.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-mar-a-lago-fbi-fourth-amendment-special-master-attorney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos