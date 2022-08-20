Pakistan. Pollster warns Imran Khan for ‘contemptuous remarks’ – News





Some PTI leaders were ordered to appear before the electoral commission on August 30

Posted: Sat Aug 20 2022, 2:11 PM

Pakistan’s top electoral body has issued an advisory to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan for using “untimely and dismissive remarks” against the polls watchdog during recent political speeches.

On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also issued an advisory against other PTI leaders and former ministers and ordered them to appear in person or through a lawyer in front of the commission’s office in Islamabad. on August 30, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The polling body accused Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran of throwing baseless allegations at the ECP and its leader in his speeches in July and August, according to the report.

Expressing their disapproval of the ECP and its leader, Imran and his supporters have repeatedly called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. They even claimed that the PTI won the Punjab by-elections despite using the state apparatus in favor of the PML-N.

After a resounding victory in Punjab in the polls, the former Pakistani prime minister last month urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to resign, saying his party had won the election despite the misuse of the state apparatus.

Pakistan’s ruling PML-N party lost the Punjab provincial government after a decisive victory by Imran Khan’s PTI in the 20-seat by-election. The Khan-led PTI won 15 seats, while Prime Minister Sharif’s PML-N only managed to secure four seats.

In a public address after his triumph in Punjab province, Imran Khan insisted that a snap general election was still the only solution to the country’s current woes, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The PTI leader said the CEC had done its best to turn the polls in favor of Shehbaz Sharif’s PML-N.

“I am disappointed with the Chief Electoral Commissioner. How could he let all this happen? He is not competent to run [the Election Commission of Pakistan] and has a bias towards a political party. Raja should resign immediately.”

Responding to Imran Khan’s allegations, the ECP notice reads: “You [Imran] have deliberately and intentionally scandalized, ridiculed and slandered this commission and the members of the commission in order to bring the commission and its members into hatred in the eyes of the general public, which is otherwise an attempt to prejudice.”

According to Dawn, the Pakistani electoral body found the remarks derogatory and dismissive under its rules and regulations.

He also chastised the leaders for inciting the public against the ECP leader by using derogatory language that was an “attempt to undermine the process of the upcoming elections, which constitutes a clear disregard for the commission.”

