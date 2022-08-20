The 10 best Republican presidential candidates of 2024, ranked





Comment this story

Comment

The frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination is Donald Trump. But he may no longer be the most likely candidate.

Since we’ve been doing our quarterly ranking of the Republicans most likely to be the party’s nominees in 2024, No. 1 has been an easy pick. Trump still commands strong loyalty in the GOP, as evidenced by the historically significant primary defeat of Rep. Liz Cheneys (R-Wyo.).

But commanding that loyalty and being the top guy on the Republican ballots for the third straight election aren’t quite the same thing. And for the first time, we gave the slight advantage and the top of our list to the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

The reasons for this might not be what you think.

The search of the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago last week was momentous. Exactly how this breaks down politically, however, we don’t yet know.

There are indications that this development may in fact have rallied the GOP to Trump, at least temporarily. Persecution sentiment, long fueled by Trump, has proven invaluable political good, and it has plenty of grist for that mill, regardless of the actual legitimacy of his highly speculative claims of political targeting.

But the political impact of Mar-a-Lago’s research will not be measured in polls conducted over the past two weeks. It’s a long game. And the legal danger Trump faces may well reinforce some of the reasons DeSantis appears to have won over him in previous investigations. Namely: Trump’s uncertain eligibility and the political baggage he carries with him.

These factors endangered Trump’s stranglehold on the party long before the Mar-a-Lago raid. Two states likely to stage major primary firsts, Michigan and New Hampshire, came out with polls showing Trump and DeSantis neck and neck. In this year’s primaries, Trump-aligned candidates almost always win, but that’s largely because the party has overwhelmingly aligned itself with Trump’s values. In contested primaries, candidates that Trump himself has actually endorsed have often been locked in at around 30% of the vote.

Indeed, these primaries suggest that people might be willing to follow Trumpism and do without Trump. And DeSantis delivers that in spades. It constantly pushes the boundaries by opening new fronts in the culture wars and pushing real legislative or executive action to back it up. But more than that, he does it with the kind of genuine attention to detail and politics that Trump has long shunned.

Fox Newss Laura Ingraham recently bet that Republicans might become so battle-weary, the constant battle that they might believe that, well, maybe it’s time to move on if we can find someone who has all the policies of Trump, who is not Trump.

Is Donald Trump beatable in the Republican primary?

Crucially, we have yet to see Trump take on a truly Trumpian opponent. In 2016, almost everyone was suing Trump assuming they had to offer an alternative to his policies or because they were losing and had to do something. Today, many Republicans emulate the Trumps in-your-face, own the libs style. And no one has done that more successfully than DeSantis.

It’s not hard to see Republicans coming to see DeSantis as a more serious and potentially more electable version of Trump.

It’s not an easy call. But add the perhaps understated possibility that Trump won’t actually run in 2024, and we put DeSantis at No. 1 by a hair.

Below are our latest rankings, in ascending order of likelihood.

Also mentioned: Sen. Marco Rubio (Florida), senator. Josh Hawley (Month), Senator. Ben Sasse (Neb.), sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.), Cheney, Governor of New Hampshire. Chris Sununu, Governor of Arkansas. Asa Hutchinson, Governor of South Dakota. Christie L. Noem, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

10. Donald Trump Jr.: As we said before, this only applies to a scenario in which his father is not racing. But it’s a scenario in which some polls show him as second (with the caveat that we don’t have many good polls). He clearly has a base to work from, but capitalizing on that is another matter. And it’s not just about throwing bombs from the touchline, which is his real talent. (Previous ranking: 7)

9. Mike Pompeo: The former secretary of state returns to this list, showing all the signs of a guy who’s going to show up. These include serving digital ads in Iowa and South Carolina. Also to watch: He recently became one of the most high-profile Trump officials to testify before the Jan. 6 committee. And afterward, he appeared to temper his refusal to have discussed Trump’s impeachment using the 25th Amendment, simply saying it hadn’t been discussed seriously. It will certainly be interesting to see how Trump supporters react to any testimony provided by Pompeo. (Previous ranking: N/A)

8. Rick Scott: The Florida senator is often fired because of his goofy personal style. But he positioned himself on the national stage by launching his own platform (which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walked away from). And if Republicans can win back the Senate, maybe Scott gets some credit as head of the Senate GOP campaign arm? It’s a double-edged sword though, given his entirely possible Republicans are blowing a good opportunity. (Previous ranking: N/A)

7. Nikki Haley: The former United Nations Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina is a real contender on paper. She also leans heavily on the idea that Shell Run, having repeatedly cited the idea of ​​electing a woman president. (You’ll notice she’s the only woman on this list.) But races aren’t won on paper. Haley often disappears from the national discourse, and it’s still unclear what her campaign will focus on. (Previous ranking: 4)

6. Ted Cruz: The Texas senator criticized Trump’s search by the FBI, including an early push for the search warrant. He also initiated the impeachment of Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI agents were turned into stormtroopers. (Previous ranking: 6)

5. Glenn Youngkin: It still seems a bit of a stretch for someone to launch a presidential campaign just one year into their term as governor. (Virginia does not allow governors to seek re-election). But he’s clearly getting into it, and 2022 could play into his hands. Imagine a world in which flawed candidates cost winable GOP and possibly Senate races in states like Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, or Pennsylvania. At this point, the guy whose victory in 2021 was supposed to be a roadmap for the party, a roadmap ignored in these Senate primaries, might seem quite attractive. (Previous ranking: 8)

4. Tim Scott: The South Carolina senator has come under fire from the right for supporting moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). But if anyone can get past that sort of thing, it might be the much-loved senator from South Carolina. He also raised a massive $9.6 million last quarter for what should be an easy re-election bid, and he can use that money to run for president. Scott’s recently published book included a blurb that said he was plotting a presidential run, but the publisher later said that was a mistake and that Scott did not endorse the line. (Previous ranking: 5)

3. Mike Pence: Pence made some interesting comments this week, opening the door to testimony before the January 6 committee and saying: The American people have a right to know what happened. He did not hesitate to criticize Trump for that day, despite the insurgents who put his life in danger. We shouldn’t expect him to fully denounce the man who chose him as vice president, but he certainly has a vested interest in seeing the party move in a different direction. The hardest part is facilitating this without completely alienating Trump’s backers he needs in 2024. (Previous rank: 3)

2. Donald Trump: See above. (Previous ranking: 1)

1. Ron DeSantis: See above. (Previous ranking: 2)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/08/20/top-ten-republican-2024-candidates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos