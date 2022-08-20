Lok Sabha polls in 2024 will be a chance for the BJP if Kejriwal is opposed to Modi: Himanta Biswa Sarma | India News





GUWAHATI: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Saturday that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be a chance for the BJP if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that the Chief Minister of Delhi is not even known in many states which will cause the BJP tally to rise again in the Lok Sabha.

“Badhiya hai (everything will be fine),” Sarma joked, when asked by reporters if it would be Modi against Kejriwal in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

“In any game, let’s say cricket, opposition is needed. Someone has to play Australia too. Modiji against Kejriwal will be a good game,” he said.

BJP leader claimed that people in many states have not even heard of Kejriwal and if he opposes Modi then BJP will be happy as party tally in Lok Sabha will increase drastically because of this .

“It will be like a health walk,” Sarma said.

On AAP’s allegation that the Center is trying to destroy Kejriwal’s party-initiated healthcare model, Assam’s chief minister argued that Delhi’s ‘mohalla clinics’ cannot be a model of health care.

Stating that Assam’s health system, instead, can serve as a model, Sarma said, “If there can be a model (for health care), people should come to Assam and see how in each district we promote a medical school. ”

"Mohalla clinics in Delhi cannot be a model. No one will come to India to see our health facilities if mohalla clinics become the model," he added, while refraining from giving details about alleged shortcomings of the AAP initiative in the nation's capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/2024-ls-polls-will-be-walkover-for-bjp-if-kejriwal-pitted-against-modi-himanta-biswa-sarma/articleshow/93675231.cms

