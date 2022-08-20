Development of IKN Nusantara “market sounding” returns to September 2022

Market or market exploration survey The Nusantara State Capital (IKN) development projects that will be offered to investors have been postponed to September, compared to the original plan of August 2022.

The head of the communication team of the IKN authority, Sidik Pramono, explained that before carrying out a market assessment with investors, his party would first carry out a socialization. Socializing is tied to the investment opportunities that exist at IKN Nusantara, which is located in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.

We will also provide explanations to potential investors or prospective investors regarding project-project in IKN which of course corresponds to their sector of activity and also interest that they are involved in project this. In program we may be early september, hope it can be done market sounding this, Sidik told VOA.





Sidik also claimed that there are already many investors interested in investing in the IKN Nusantara development project, both inside and outside the country. The areas of interest, Sidik said, are quite diverse.

So far, many potential investors have met with the government and submitted their letters of intent or Letter of interest to express its interest in investing in IKN Nusantara and that of various parties, various companies, domestic and foreign private sector as well. Then it also concerns the business areas of housing, then also companies engaged in infrastructure, health, education, technology, tourism also expressed interest, explained Sidik.

From inside a lot, from abroad too much. And it’s constantly changing, so the data on potential investors meeting with us and expressing interest is also increasing from time to time. And of course with the name of the investors, regarding what we have done, of course they will be more interested, he added.





Regarding the news that President Joko Widodo will visit IKN Nusantara to lay the foundation stone or revolutionary Sidik isn’t sure. According to him, this refers to the president’s desire to program on the sidelines of his busy schedule.

Of course, this will be adjusted to his schedule. Please reconfirm with the Palace. In essence, the implementation of field techniques, in particular, the Ministry of PUPR will carry out the basic infrastructure preparation works. “We will certainly be ready, and welcome if the president returns to the IKN Nusantara region,” he said.

IKN budget in the RAPBN 2023





Bappenas Chief Suharso Monoarfa has said that the budget for the construction of Nusantara IKN projected in the Draft State Revenue and Expenditure Budget 2023 (RAPBN) has reached Rs 23.6 trillion.

The budget cap, Suharso said, has been divided into several ministries/agencies such as Ministry of Home Work and Public Housing (PUPR), Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Environment, Police, Council of Investment Coordination (BKPM) and others. Among the various K/Ls, the Ministry of PUPR won quite a large share of up to 20.8 trillion rupees.

Indeed, this budget allocation is in line with the projections that we have also compiled, of which 20%, we hope, can be covered by the state budget, and the rest, we expect private sector participation both in the country than abroad. So, in addition to IDR 23.6 trillion next year, we expect private sector participation, Suharso said.

Meanwhile, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, explained that this year and next year, the works to be carried out are the same, namely with regard to the development of basic infrastructure, including the emphasis on the construction of the Central Government Core Area (KIPP).

He explained that the infrastructure development at KIPP includes the construction of offices and the presidential palace, the vice-president, and then national roads, as well as toll roads that will connect Balikpapan to IKN Nusantara.





This is called the basic infrastructure. So Balikpapan toll road km 11, Balikpapan-Samarinda toll road, we cut directly at IKN. “We are aiming that from Balikpapan to IKN it will take around 30 to 40 minutes by toll road,” Basuki said.

According to him, the entire project has been put out to tender and at the end of August, the construction project contract will be signed.

So we tendered everything, with a total budget of around 5.4 trillion rupees this year and then 20.8 trillion rupees next year. The same applies to all KIPP activities, including raw or potable (construction) water, sewerage, drainage. Either way, build a city there. “Hopefully and we schedule that in 2024, the first phase of KIPP will be completed,” he concluded. [gi/ah]