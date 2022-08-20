FBI raid could accelerate Trump 2024 announcement





The FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club could speed up a widely anticipated presidential announcement, insiders close to the billionaire told The Post.

“There are more and more people telling President Trump to announce right now. He has people calling him, said a person in Trump’s orbit.

There is a growing belief among Trump friends and parasites that the energy and outrage generated by the federal research is the perfect springboard for an announcement in the months leading up to the midterm elections in November. .

Donations to former President Donald Trump’s Political Action Committee have skyrocketed since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.AP Photo/Steve Helber

In the days following the raid, we saw fundraising records broken. It’s not my first rodeo. I know what the signs look like, said Michael Caputo, a former assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services in 2020, who remains pals with Trump.

Since the raid, Trump’s Political Action Committee has raised millions of dollars in new fundraising, The Washington Post reported. His political action committee Save America had reported more than $100 million in cash before the raid, according to federal documents.

Caputo, who last spoke to Trump at the Conservative Policy Actions Conference in Dallas earlier this month, said he used to favor a more cautious approach, but his calculation — and his advice – changed after the raid.

“My advice to the President [before] did you want the election to be about midterms and Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, but now with this raid, Donald Trump is on the ballot no matter what happens midterm,” Caputo said.

So far, Trump is approaching the issue with caution and is not inclined to rush into an announcement, preferring instead to let media coverage of the FBI raid unfold without his interference, other confidants said.

Former President Donald Trump has blasted the Justice Department for invading his estate in Florida.Getty Images

On Thursday, West Palm Beach Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who gave the go-ahead for the initial raid, ruled that at least part of the affidavit justifying the search would be made public by the court. The Trump team meanwhile said video of the raid was recorded by security cameras at Mar-a-Lago and may also be released.

Trump has consistently topped CPAC straw polls, fundraising and other metrics indicating he would be the 2024 GOP frontrunner, but some party bigwigs say he could be vulnerable to a primary.

Trump’s main vulnerability…. is he a candidate for change running for the third time and it’s really tough,” said a GOP strategist.

