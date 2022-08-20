Politics
Nadda urges people to follow five promises listed by PM Modi
shimla: BJP National Chairman JP Nadda who started his two-day tour in Himachal Pradesh, the poll-bound state asked the people to follow five promises listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
He also commended the state government led by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for making Himachal Pradesh a model for hill development in the country due to their hard work, dedication and commitment to ensure the well-being of the population. All of this has been possible thanks to dual-engine central and state governments. Addressing a rally in Paonta Sahib to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of freedom from India, Nadda said it was thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Jairam Thakur in the State that BJP leaders always talk about development in Center and State.
The BJP government was committed to meeting the expectations of the people as it was a proactive government. He said the central government was committed to making India a ‘Vishav Guru’ and the state government under Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was set to make Himachal Pradesh the most progressive state in the country.
Nadda also urged the people of the state to follow five pledges listed by the Prime Minister from Red Fort.
He said vaccinations against measles, Japanese fever, polio, etc. took years after its invention to reach India, but with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the corona vaccine was prepared within nine months of the first case of Covid-19.
He said that apart from providing more than 200 crores of free vaccines to the people of the country, vaccines have been provided to more than 100 other countries around the world. He also appreciated the efforts of the state government to become the first state in the country to administer the first and second doses of the vaccine. Nadda said more than 50 million people in the country had received health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh. Those left behind received this blanket from the Chief Minister by launching HIMCARE.
He said that the previous Congress government had always ignored the interests of the state while on the other hand the special category statehood was reinstated by Prime Minister Modi. The 90:10 ratio for the central state’s share in projects was also reinstated during the BJP’s tenure. He said work on the Rs 7,000 crore Renuka project was also initiated by the current Center and the state government.
