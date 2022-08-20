Trump mulls motion to appoint special master to review Mar-a-Lago search evidence: lawyer





Former President Trump plans to file a motion for a special master to review evidence the FBI obtained during its search of his Mar-a-Lago property last week.

Trump’s lead attorney on the matter, James Trusty, told conservative radio host Mark Levin on his show Friday that the former president’s legal team will very soon be filing a Fourth Amendment-related petition to the Constitution, which protects people from unreasonable searches. and seizures.

Trusty said the appointment of a special master, who is an official chosen by a judge to deal with a legal matter on behalf of the courts, is rare with regard to the execution of search warrants, but it there has to be someone in the middle because the Department of Justice (DOJ) should not be able to be gatekeepers of what is privileged or not.

He said one of the benefits of appointing a special master is preventing the DOJ from inspecting the documents.

Trump hinted on his Truth Social social media platform earlier Friday that he would file a lawsuit against the Fourth Amendment-related search, claiming his rights had been violated.

Trusty said previous arguments about the release of documents related to the search of Trump’s property in Palm Beach, Fla., had to do with First Amendment protections of press freedom, but Trump’s lawyers will working very hard to defend Trump, who he says should not have been the subject of a search warrant.

He said the team would argue the search was too broad based on Fourth Amendment language requiring specificity and narrowness of searches.

Trusty said the part of the search warrant that allowed FBI agents to take an entire box if a document marked as classified was found in it, along with other boxes that are stored collectively with the box, is the functional equivalent. a general search without limiting the scope.

He said the property receipt, which has been made public, is vague and includes descriptions like a box of documents, so Trump’s team doesn’t know exactly what was taken or from where.

Trump’s potential action would come days after the federal judge who approved the search warrant said he may be willing to unseal parts of the affidavit the FBI used to show its evidence that there was had probable cause for a crime committed. The judge told the DOJ to suggest redactions to the document, and he would determine if they were appropriate.

The Fourth Amendment requires that warrants specifically describe the location to be searched and the items to be seized. The search warrant was unsealed shortly after the search following a DOJ request that it be made public given the significant public interest in the situation.

