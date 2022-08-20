Connect with us

Politics

Vladimir Putin allows inspectors to visit Russian-occupied nuclear power plant

Published

35 seconds ago

on

By

 


Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that independent inspectors can visit the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the French presidential office has said, as fears grow over fighting near the site.
The apparent resolution of a dispute over whether inspectors are traveling via Ukraine or Russia came as a US defense official said Ukrainian forces had halted the Russian advance.

“You see a complete and utter lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron’s office, Putin had “reconsidered” his request that the International Atomic Energy Agency go through Russia to the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, “welcomed recent statements that Ukraine and Russia support the IAEA’s goal of sending a mission to” the nuclear power plant .
Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Muscovite forces occupying Zaporizhzhia not to disconnect the facility from the grid and cut off the supply to millions of Ukrainians.
An upsurge in fighting around the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant – with both sides blaming each other for the attacks – has raised the specter of a disaster worse than Chernobyl.
The Kremlin said Putin and Macron agreed that the IAEA should carry out inspections “as soon as possible” to “assess the real situation on the ground”.

Putin also “stressed that the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian army of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant creates the danger of a large-scale disaster,” the Kremlin added.

A chef Antonio Guterres in Odessa

The warning came just a day after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mr Guterres, meeting in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, sounded the alarm over the fighting, and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United Nations to secure the site.
“This summer could go down in the history of various European countries as one of the most tragic ever,” Mr Zelenskyy said in his Friday evening speech.
“There is no instruction in any nuclear power plant in the world that provides a procedure in case a terrorist state turns a nuclear power plant into a target.”
During his visit to the southern port of Odessa on Friday, the UN secretary-general said that “obviously, the electricity of Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity. This principle must be fully respected.”
“Naturally, his energy must be used by the Ukrainian people,” he told AFP in separate comments.
On Thursday, Moscow said Kyiv was preparing a “provocation” at the site that would see Russia “blamed for creating a man-made disaster at the plant”.
Kyiv, however, insisted Moscow was planning the provocation and said Russian occupation forces ordered most staff to stay home on Friday.
Mr Guterres traveled to Odessa as part of an effort to make more Ukrainian grain available to poor countries struggling with soaring food prices, following a historic agreement with Russia last month to allow its export.
The deal, the only major agreement between Russia and Ukraine since the invasion of Moscow in February, has so far seen 25 ships carrying some 600,000 tonnes of agricultural products leave three designated ports, Kyiv said.

Guterres is expected to travel to Turkey after Odessa to visit the Joint Coordination Center, the body overseeing the deal.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently visited Ukraine for talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Source: AAP

The grain deal held, but brought little respite along the sprawling front lines after nearly six months of fighting between U.S.-supplied Ukrainian forces and the Russian military.

The United States announced a new $775 million weapons package on Friday, including more precision-guided missiles for Himars systems that allow Ukraine to hit Russian targets far behind the front lines.
Moscow’s main tool has been artillery barrages, and recent shelling of the eastern region of Donetsk – which has been partially controlled by Russian proxies since 2014 – has claimed several lives.
The region’s Ukrainian leader, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on social media on Friday that Russian strikes had killed five people and injured 10 others in three settlements.

Friday morning strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, left one dead and damaged a school and a private business, the region’s chief said.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/vladimir-putin-to-allow-inspectors-to-visit-russian-occupied-nuclear-plant/7o1e9rusj

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: