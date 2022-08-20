Vladimir Putin allows inspectors to visit Russian-occupied nuclear power plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that independent inspectors can visit the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the French presidential office has said, as fears grow over fighting near the site.

The apparent resolution of a dispute over whether inspectors are traveling via Ukraine or Russia came as a US defense official said Ukrainian forces had halted the Russian advance.

“You see a complete and utter lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron’s office, Putin had “reconsidered” his request that the International Atomic Energy Agency go through Russia to the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, “welcomed recent statements that Ukraine and Russia support the IAEA’s goal of sending a mission to” the nuclear power plant .

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Muscovite forces occupying Zaporizhzhia not to disconnect the facility from the grid and cut off the supply to millions of Ukrainians.

An upsurge in fighting around the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant – with both sides blaming each other for the attacks – has raised the specter of a disaster worse than Chernobyl.

The Kremlin said Putin and Macron agreed that the IAEA should carry out inspections “as soon as possible” to “assess the real situation on the ground”.

Putin also “stressed that the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian army of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant creates the danger of a large-scale disaster,” the Kremlin added.

A chef Antonio Guterres in Odessa

The warning came just a day after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mr Guterres, meeting in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, sounded the alarm over the fighting, and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United Nations to secure the site.

“This summer could go down in the history of various European countries as one of the most tragic ever,” Mr Zelenskyy said in his Friday evening speech.

“There is no instruction in any nuclear power plant in the world that provides a procedure in case a terrorist state turns a nuclear power plant into a target.”

During his visit to the southern port of Odessa on Friday, the UN secretary-general said that “obviously, the electricity of Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity. This principle must be fully respected.”

“Naturally, his energy must be used by the Ukrainian people,” he told AFP in separate comments.

On Thursday, Moscow said Kyiv was preparing a “provocation” at the site that would see Russia “blamed for creating a man-made disaster at the plant”.

Kyiv, however, insisted Moscow was planning the provocation and said Russian occupation forces ordered most staff to stay home on Friday.

Mr Guterres traveled to Odessa as part of an effort to make more Ukrainian grain available to poor countries struggling with soaring food prices, following a historic agreement with Russia last month to allow its export.

The deal, the only major agreement between Russia and Ukraine since the invasion of Moscow in February, has so far seen 25 ships carrying some 600,000 tonnes of agricultural products leave three designated ports, Kyiv said.

Guterres is expected to travel to Turkey after Odessa to visit the Joint Coordination Center, the body overseeing the deal.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently visited Ukraine for talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Source: AAP The grain deal held, but brought little respite along the sprawling front lines after nearly six months of fighting between U.S.-supplied Ukrainian forces and the Russian military.

The United States announced a new $775 million weapons package on Friday, including more precision-guided missiles for Himars systems that allow Ukraine to hit Russian targets far behind the front lines.

Moscow’s main tool has been artillery barrages, and recent shelling of the eastern region of Donetsk – which has been partially controlled by Russian proxies since 2014 – has claimed several lives.

The region’s Ukrainian leader, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on social media on Friday that Russian strikes had killed five people and injured 10 others in three settlements.

Friday morning strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, left one dead and damaged a school and a private business, the region’s chief said.