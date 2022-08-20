Chinese leader pleaded with Biden to stop Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, report says

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pleaded with President Joe Biden to stop Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report.

Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke in a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, said a senior White House official in Washington Post.

The conversation came as Beijing made haphazard threats ahead of Pelosi’s visit in early August to Taiwan, a self-governing island that China considers part of its sovereign territory.

During the call, Biden warned Xi against taking provocative or coercive action in response to Pelosi’s visit to the island, according to the official.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Saturday morning.

The official White House reading of Biden’s call with Xi on July 28 does not mention discussion of Pelosi’s then-pending visit to Taiwan.

“On Taiwan, President Biden emphasized that United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability through the Taiwan Strait,” the reading reads.

Publicly, Biden has voiced his disapproval of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, though White House messaging on the subject has at times been lukewarm and confused.

“The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” Biden said in July when asked about Pelosi’s plans. “But I don’t know what his status is.”

Privately, Biden administration officials were reportedly frustrated with Pelosi’s trip, seeing it as an unnecessary escalation of tensions with China in a move largely designed to re-gild his legacy as what is likely his final term as the speaker ends.

However, although Biden is the leader of the Democratic Party and head of the executive branch of government, he has no authority over members of Congress, even the top House Democrat, Pelosi.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, speaks with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as she prepares to leave for Taipei on August 3

Beijing responded to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and a subsequent trip by another congressional delegation, with belligerent rhetoric and rabid threats.

“Those who play with fire get burned,” warned a Chinese government spokesman.

Following the visit, China encircled Taiwan with live-fire military exercises, but stopped short of some of the threats issued by Beijing, including that of shooting down Pelosi’s plane.

China’s exercises included firing missiles over the island and repeatedly crossing the center line of the Taiwan Strait, normally an unofficial barrier.

On Friday, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Friday that China’s actions around Taiwan “are very provocative and increase the level of risk.”

“These are dangerous times,” Kendall told reporters on a conference call from the US Pacific territory of Guam as part of a trip to the region that will also include Australia and Japan, according to Reuters.

“The military activities that China engaged in at the time of the speaker’s visit increased the level of risk and violated a number of norms, crossing the line was one, firing into the exclusive economic zone of the Japan was another and shooting Taiwan itself was another,” Kendall said.

Aircraft from the Eastern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conduct menacing drills around the island of Taiwan on August 7

A projectile is launched from an unspecified location in China during long-range live-fire exercises by the Chinese PLA on August 4

Japan said five of the missiles fired by China landed in its economic zone.

“These are not actions designed to promote peace and stability in the region, they are very provocative and increase the level of risk,” he said.

China says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States, and it has the right to ensure its security and defend its territorial integrity.

The government of Taiwan says the People’s Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan and has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be defined by the 23 million people of the country. island.

Rising tensions between the United States and China appear to be fueling closer ties between Beijing and Moscow.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Xi also plans to travel to Central Asia to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other leaders at a regional summit next month.