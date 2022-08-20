Politics
Chinese leader pleaded with Biden to stop Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, report says
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pleaded with President Joe Biden to stop Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report.
Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke in a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, said a senior White House official in Washington Post.
The conversation came as Beijing made haphazard threats ahead of Pelosi’s visit in early August to Taiwan, a self-governing island that China considers part of its sovereign territory.
During the call, Biden warned Xi against taking provocative or coercive action in response to Pelosi’s visit to the island, according to the official.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping reportedly pleaded with President Joe Biden to stop Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan
The conversation came as Beijing issued haphazard threats ahead of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August. Pelosi is seen above on her trip to visit with Taiwanese officials
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Saturday morning.
The official White House reading of Biden’s call with Xi on July 28 does not mention discussion of Pelosi’s then-pending visit to Taiwan.
“On Taiwan, President Biden emphasized that United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability through the Taiwan Strait,” the reading reads.
Publicly, Biden has voiced his disapproval of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, though White House messaging on the subject has at times been lukewarm and confused.
“The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” Biden said in July when asked about Pelosi’s plans. “But I don’t know what his status is.”
Privately, Biden administration officials were reportedly frustrated with Pelosi’s trip, seeing it as an unnecessary escalation of tensions with China in a move largely designed to re-gild his legacy as what is likely his final term as the speaker ends.
However, although Biden is the leader of the Democratic Party and head of the executive branch of government, he has no authority over members of Congress, even the top House Democrat, Pelosi.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, speaks with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as she prepares to leave for Taipei on August 3
Beijing responded to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and a subsequent trip by another congressional delegation, with belligerent rhetoric and rabid threats.
“Those who play with fire get burned,” warned a Chinese government spokesman.
Following the visit, China encircled Taiwan with live-fire military exercises, but stopped short of some of the threats issued by Beijing, including that of shooting down Pelosi’s plane.
China’s exercises included firing missiles over the island and repeatedly crossing the center line of the Taiwan Strait, normally an unofficial barrier.
On Friday, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Friday that China’s actions around Taiwan “are very provocative and increase the level of risk.”
“These are dangerous times,” Kendall told reporters on a conference call from the US Pacific territory of Guam as part of a trip to the region that will also include Australia and Japan, according to Reuters.
“The military activities that China engaged in at the time of the speaker’s visit increased the level of risk and violated a number of norms, crossing the line was one, firing into the exclusive economic zone of the Japan was another and shooting Taiwan itself was another,” Kendall said.
Aircraft from the Eastern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conduct menacing drills around the island of Taiwan on August 7
A projectile is launched from an unspecified location in China during long-range live-fire exercises by the Chinese PLA on August 4
Japan said five of the missiles fired by China landed in its economic zone.
“These are not actions designed to promote peace and stability in the region, they are very provocative and increase the level of risk,” he said.
China says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States, and it has the right to ensure its security and defend its territorial integrity.
The government of Taiwan says the People’s Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan and has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be defined by the 23 million people of the country. island.
Rising tensions between the United States and China appear to be fueling closer ties between Beijing and Moscow.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Xi also plans to travel to Central Asia to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other leaders at a regional summit next month.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11129945/Chinese-leader-pleaded-Biden-stop-Pelosis-Taiwan-trip-report-says.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]