Topless Boris Johnson soaks up the sun with his wife Carrie on a boat trip in Greece





BORIS Johnson is still rocking the boat despite stepping down as Prime Minister. The ousted Tory chef was in the mood to throw yet another party aboard a private island while on vacation in the sunny Mediterranean. 6 Boris Johnson was in the mood for another party with his wife Carrie aboard a private island hopper while on vacation in the sunny Mediterranean. Credit: Splash 6 He’s still rocking the boat despite resigning as Prime Minister Credit: Splash Boris, 58, and his wife Carrie, 34, were spotted disembarking the boat on the picturesque Greek island of Evia, as leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak continued to rally support in Grande -Brittany. This follows a honeymoon the couple took to Slovenia earlier this month. Boris, who has come under fire for the travel timing as millions struggle at home to cope with the cost of living crisis, even took off his top to sunbathe. A local said of the couple: They looked so relaxed. They were laughing and joking. “He read her book and she spent the time sunbathing. They got on the boat at 3:30 p.m. and came back at 8:30 p.m., so they had a good time. He needed help getting off the boat when he docked late that evening, so six Greek men came to his aid. Boris and Carrie said goodbye to their holiday with a restaurant dinner with pals. He enjoyed pasta and lamb chops drizzled with rose at a tavern on the south side of the island in Karystos, where the family have been staying for the past week. The group included adviser Henry Newman whose name came up earlier this year amid concerns over the power wielded by Carrie and No10’s aides. Boris spent the holiday week with their children, Wilfred, two, and little Romy in a villa. He was seen leaving a generous €50 tip on Thursday after enjoying a fish dinner with lots of ouzo at a beachside cafe. And he posed with two Ukrainian employees for a selfie assuring them the UK would support them to the bitter end in the fight against the Russian invaders before giving the camera a thumbs up. The family were due to return to the UK yesterday with the PM back to work on Monday. 6 Boris and Carrie spent the holiday week with their children, Wilfred, two, and baby Romy in a villa Credit: Splash 6 A local said: ‘He needed help getting off the boat when he docked late in the evening so six Greek men came to his aid’ Credit: Splash 6 The group included adviser Henry Newman whose name came up earlier this year amid concerns over the power wielded by Carrie and No10’s aides. Credit: Splash 6 A local said of the couple: ‘They looked so relaxed’ Credit: Splash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19569386/boris-johnson-carrie-greece-topless/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos