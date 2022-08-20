‘Drama’ over naming army chief to blame for current situation in Pakistan: Imran Khan





Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday blamed the “drama” of appointing the next army chief for the country’s current situation and said General Qamar’s successor Javed Bajwa should be appointed based on of merit.

Appointed in 2016, the current army chief of staff, General Bajwa, 61, is due to retire in the last week of November. The appointment of the army chief is supposed to last three years, but General Bajwa was given an additional three-year term in 2019 after a political drama. Then-Prime Minister Khan granted him an extension in August, but the Supreme Court later demanded legislation on the reappointment of service chiefs.

The Pakistani Parliament complied in January 2020, allowing the Prime Minister to extend the terms of service heads at his discretion. However, the legislation had set 64 as the age at which a department head must be retired.

Gen Bajwa may therefore be eligible for another term. This technicality had led to speculation that the incumbent might be researching or interested in another expansion.

A senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who is a member of the Federal Cabinet, has hinted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may start talks on appointing the next army chief from here. the end of August, and maybe make a decision in mid-September.

In a chat with social media influencers here, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) linked the current situation in Pakistan to the appointment of the army chief of staff, calling it ‘unfortunate’ that everything happens in the country in a single appointment, reported Geo News.

“A drama begins when the army chief is appointed that does not happen anywhere in the world,” he said, stressing that the army chief should be appointed on the basis of merit.

He said that the army alone cannot unite a country, adding that “if the army could unite the country, Pakistan would not have been divided” in 1971.

Later, addressing a rally here which was held to protest the alleged torture of his detained chief of staff Shehbaz Gill, Khan took a dig at the mighty army, asking if it was still neutral as ‘She should have stood with the justice and people of the land, rather than supporting the current corrupt government.

I want to tell my neutrals it’s Pakistan problem [hence] it is imperative that you stand with people and justice instead of thieves, he said, Khan addressed the military as ‘neutral’ to express his anger and said that neutrals had decided to step back when his government was overthrown by a “foreign conspiracy”, but asked if they were still following the same policy.

He alleged that whenever officers were questioned about the use of force on Gill, they responded that they were not at fault and had been given orders. “When I asked Islamabad police to tell me what you did (to Shahbaz Gill)” I got a reply that we did nothing we got booted from behind to follow orders, he said.

Gill was arrested on August 9 as part of an FIR registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny among the armed forces. He was arrested after appearing on ARY News and making remarks that authorities said violated national security.

Khan defended Gill saying his chief of staff said nothing new because what he said had already been said by many politicians. He also announced the opening of a case against Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and others who had criticized the military in the past.

The former prime minister also spoke out against the banning of the ARY News channel, which he said was punished for supporting his cause and that of his party.

Khan alleged that Gill had been physically and sexually abused. However, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb dismissed the allegation at a press conference.

