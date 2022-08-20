7 things Donald Trump has done to try to stay relevant since leaving office





What do you think of when you think of Donald Trump?

We think of an overgrown toddler throwing his toys out of his pram to try and get anyone’s attention.

Why? Because ever since the former US president failed to win a second term, he refused to leave with dignity and instead shouted “look at me” in every way at every opportunity at anyone who dared look in his direction.

We can show, not tell you too.

How? Here are seven of the many things the former president did to try to keep a slippery grip on the headlines and public consciousness.

1. Contested the 2020 presidential election

We don’t need to tell you. It’s no secret that Trump has repeatedly and consistently claimed that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” and “rigged” from him, despite all the evidence indicating that this was absolutely not true.

He was even banned from Twitter because the platform said he played a role in inciting the Capitol riots that took place when the election results were announced.

That didn’t seem to stop him, and he buzzed again and again, the world’s worst loser.

After all, why let the truth get in the way of a good story?

2. Creation of a new social media platform

After being kicked out of Twitter, he set to work creating a new alternative to social media which was launched in February this year as one of many “free speech” type platforms.

He’s since used it to pop thoughts that pop into his head despite being ridiculed on other more traditional social media apps like Twitter.

Everyone needs an outlet.

3. Appeared on CPAC to spout nonsense

Trump has also appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to discuss nonsense, to put it mildly, a few times since leaving office.

In February this year, he used a speech to mainly criticize his replacement, Joe Biden and call Vladimir Putin “smart”.

If that wasn’t enough of a waste of time, in August he opened up about a doctor who apparently “loved looking at my body…it was so strong.

Trump claims former White House doctor ‘enjoyed’ looking at his body www.youtube.com

Hmm…

4. Write a book explaining why the election was “stolen” from him

Trump said in May he was writing a book about the “stolen” election, to be called “The Crime of the Century.”

“This is one of the greatest crimes in the history of our country. And sadly, prosecutors won’t do anything about it,” the former president told the audience during The American Freedom tour in Austin, Australia. Texas.

“It’s the crime of the century. I’m currently writing a book about it called ‘The crime of the century’.”

We can think of worse crimes, or even crimes that actually happened.

5. Interview with Piers Morgan

In April of this year, Trump sat down with Piers Morgan for a chat. But that didn’t seem to go well as the American ‘politician’ seemed to storm out when asked about the fake stolen 2020 election claims he had made.

Oh dear.

6. Interview with Nigel Farage

It’s fair to say then that it wasn’t quite as friendly as the interview the former president had with his apparent fanboy Nigel Farage in December last year on GB News.

The paor talked about the “rigged election”, the Capitol riots, the wind farms, and he called Boris Johnson a “liberal”.

7. Hinted he would run for election in 2024…a lot

Trump has hinted that he will make a comeback no one wants.

In August last year, he told Fox News he couldn’t talk about it when asked to run for president again. So because campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and incredibly stupid, I’m actually not allowed to answer this question, can you believe this?” he said. “I would love to answer to.”

Let me put it like this; I think you’ll be happy and I think many of our friends will be happy but I’m not allowed to answer them. It’s very difficult if I do.

Meanwhile, in June, Rolling Stone reported that sources close to Trump said the former president would have a plan to announce his campaign in Florida.

His wife, Melania even hinted at the prospect.

Someone told him to put a sock in it.

