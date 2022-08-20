Kejriwal and Sisodia will be on Prime Minister Modi’s pitch on Monday amid AAP-BJP brawl | Latest India News





Even as Delhi’s excise policy has proven to be a new flashpoint between the Delhi government and the Centre, with the AAP and BJP trading barbs with each other over its implementation, the minister in Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that he and MP Manish Sisodia would travel to Gujarat for two days to ensure education and health care ahead of assembly elections. On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days – to ensure education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a good education and treatment for free. People will be relieved, Kejriwal tweeted. Kejriwal added that AAP leaders will also interact with youth in the polling-bound state. They will address a town hall in Himatnagar at 3 p.m. on Monday. After that, Kejriwal will also attend another town hall in Bhavnagar at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, reported Long live Hindustan. The AAP released its second list of nine candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Kejriwal-led party released its first list of 10 candidates for elections in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Interior Union Amit Shah. Earlier on Saturday, Sisodia claimed that the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 would be a battle between Kejriwal and Modi who he said were using every means to scare away the AAP supremo. Addressing a press conference a day after the CBI raided his residence, Delhi’s deputy chief minister said Delhi’s excise policy was implemented transparently and there is no was not scammed. Sisodia has said he wants to arrest Kejriwal whose work on education and health is making waves around the world. On Friday morning, the CBI raided the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, as well as 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi excise policy. “I want to thank the CBI for not causing any inconvenience to my family. They are good officers but they were ordered from above to carry out raids,” he said during a briefing. Sisodia claimed they were targeted because their concern is Kejriwal who has won the love of the people of this country and has become a “national option”. (With agency contributions)

