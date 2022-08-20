António Guterres says UN working to get Russian food to markets | Russo-Ukrainian War





The UN secretary-general says obstacles must be removed to Russia’s food and fertilizer exports, which are not sanctioned.

The UN is working with the United States and the European Union to overcome obstacles to the arrival of Russian food and fertilizers in world markets, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Without fertilizer in 2022, there may not be enough food in 2023. Getting more food and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices for consumers, Guterres said Saturday during a visit to Istanbul, where he went. a coordination center supervising exports. While more than 650,000 tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since a UN-brokered export deal was struck in Turkey last month, Guterres said Russian products were also crucial. The other part of this comprehensive deal is unhindered access to global markets for Russian food and fertilizers, António Guterres said. Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine do not apply to foodstuffs and fertilizers, but they have nonetheless had a chilling effect on exports. Guterres said the UN was working with Washington and the EU to remove a number of barriers, including shipping, insurance and finance. Russia and Ukraine accounted for about a third of global wheat exports before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a special military operation. Russia is also a major fertilizer exporter. António Guterres traveled to Ukraine this week to meet Ukrainian and Turkish Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the western city of Lviv. The three leaders also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the need for a political solution to the conflict. He headed for the southern city of Odessa on Friday, one of three ports from which food shipments have departed since August 1. All ships must use a safe corridor to travel in the Black Sea and then be inspected by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) before being allowed to cross the Bosphorus Strait.

