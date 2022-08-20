Imran Khan announces he will file complaints on IG, DIG Islamabad





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he would press charges against IG Islamabad Deputy Inspector General for torturing Shahbaz Gill, ARY News reported.

Addressing the rally participants in Islamabad, the PTI leader thanked them and other workers across the country for coming with 24 hours notice.

He added that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Maryam Aurangzeb and Khwaja Asif said harsher things about the armed forces but did not face a response like Shahbaz Gill.

Imran Khan added that the government was trying to overwhelm people’s voices by suspending the transmission of ARY News. They banned ARY News because it expressed public interest and PTI’s narrative, he added.

He added that this is a defining moment for the country, if we bow to this fear, we will be slaves forever. We must fight against these atrocities, the nation has risen up, he added.

He added that they will not forget the violence against peaceful protesters on May 25 amid the long PTI march. All this was done to make us accept these thieves, he added.

He added that they tortured Shahbaz Gill and tortured him for two days. We would file suit against IG, DIG Islamabad, Magistrate Islamabad, Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Aurangzeb, he added.

He added that when they questioned Islamabad police about their atrocities, they said they were under pressure from other forces.

He added that it was ARY News that broadcast the people who came forward after his ouster, which is why they were targeted. They targeted presenters such as Sabir Shakir, Arshad Sharif and other famous presenters for supporting PTI, he added.

Also read: Imran Khan calls meeting of PTI members on August 22

The former prime minister said people who think they can stop our revolution by threatening the media are being misled. He will hold public rallies across the country starting tomorrow with the Rawalpindi rally, he added.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-announces-to-lodge-cases-on-ig-dig-islamabad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos