Here Are The Notable Investigations, Lawsuits Donald Trump Is Facing – Deltaplex News





(NEW YORK) – Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched in August by FBI agents as part of what the Justice Department said was a criminal investigation into alleged classified documents taken with him when he left the White House.

The unprecedented operation represented a significant milestone in the investigation, according to outside law enforcement experts.

Court documents in the case show the search was related to possible breaches of criminal laws, including one under the Espionage Act. Trump said he did nothing wrong.

That’s not the only legal issue he’s involved in. He or his companies are at the center of various lawsuits, civil and criminal cases across the country. They deny wrongdoing and argue in response that they are victims of overzealous prosecutors or political persecution.

Trump, who openly teases another presidential bid, has argued that Democrats want to prevent him from winning back the White House.

The allegations are serious: In New York, for example, the state’s attorney general is investigating suspected financial fraud by the Trump Organization while a district attorney in Georgia is investigating attempts by the former president to undo his 2020 election defeat.

Meanwhile, a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has focused on what it says is Trump’s sophisticated, multi-step plan to stay in power illegally, including inciting his supporters rioted that day as Congress was meeting.

Here is a recap of the major ongoing investigations involving Trump.

Investigation into Trump’s handling of White House records

As ABC News reported in May, the Justice Department has opened a grand jury investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents following the revelation that he brought boxes of documents with him in his Mar-a-Lago estate when he left the White House in January 2021.

On August 8, FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago and appeared to seize 27 boxes – including sets of documents of various classifications ranging from confidential to top secret and more – according to unsealed court documents.

A redacted copy of the search warrant and related documents indicates that among the potential crimes the DOJ is investigating may be a violation of part of the Espionage Act involving the collection, transmission or the loss of defense information.

The other two areas of DOJ concern are 18 USC 2071, which involves any federal government employee who willfully and unlawfully conceals, suppresses, mutilates, erases, falsifies, or destroys public records; and 18 USC 1519, obstruction of justice.

Trump requested that the affidavit in support of the search warrant be released unredacted, but his lawyers took no action to ask the judge to release the affidavit. A group of media companies, including ABC News, went to court demanding the release of the affidavit or a redacted version of the affidavit. They cite the great public interest in the research. The DOJ opposes making the document public, saying it would compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation. A judge has signaled that he may order portions unsealed with DOJ redactions.

In a statement, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said the documents seized by FBI agents had been declassified and downplayed material deemed to be “the president’s picture books” and “a handwritten note.”

“This raid on President Trump’s home was not only unprecedented, but unnecessary…It’s outrageous,” Budowich said.

January 6 Congressional Inquiry

The 11-member House panel, formed last year, held eight public hearings this summer on the findings of their year-long ongoing investigation into what led to the Capitol insurgency and what Trump knew about it. and did and did not do before and during the riot.

The special committee hearings placed Trump at the center of what they described as an “attempted coup.” Testimony ranged from former Trump White House staffers — including Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner — to election administrators who testified about Trump’s actions and mindset. .

Trump, the committee argued, was well aware that he had lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, but he still lobbied heavily on the DOJ, local officials and Vice President Mike Pence. for them to overturn the results – and he understood the threat of violence on January 1. 6 when he encouraged his followers to march to the Capitol.

The committee, seven Democrats as well as two Republicans who will leave Congress in 2023, will meet again in September as evidence gathering continues after, they said, a deluge of information was sent to them at the following their hearings in June and July.

Trump continually worked to discredit their investigation as a ‘screening committee’ made up of ‘highly partisan’ lawmakers

Manhattan prosecutor’s investigation

The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating whether Trump or his family business, the Trump Organization, misrepresented the value of his assets to obtain loans or tax benefits.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg took over former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s longtime investigation in January. But since then two top prosecutors on the case have resigned and a grand jury has expired without issuing an indictment. Bragg said in April that the investigation was continuing and his office was “exploring evidence that had not been explored before.”

The investigation led to tax evasion charges against Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer. He initially pleaded not guilty, but later pleaded guilty to 15 total counts – including grand theft and tax evasion – and agreed to testify against the Trump Organization when the company goes on trial in connection with the case. a so-called compensation scheme from October.

Weisselberg will serve five months in prison, be under supervision for five years and pay a $1.94 million fine. His plea deal does not require him to testify against Donald Trump or other members of the Trump family.

New York State Attorney General’s Investigation

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether to bring a civil suit against Trump and his company for potential financial fraud. James launched his investigation after Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney (whom Trump has since dismissed as a “fraudster”), testified before Congress that Trump had inflated and deflated his assets when it was financially advantageous to him. .

Trump filed a lawsuit against James, a Democrat, claiming she was targeting him out of political animosity. But a judge quashed his argument in May, allowing James’s investigation to continue.

Trump, his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr. have all been deposed in the investigation. During Trump’s examination under oath earlier this month, he cited his Fifth Amendment protection from being compelled to testify against himself.

Trump called James a “racist” and said his work was part of a “banana republic”.

Criminal investigation in Georgia

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched a criminal investigation in 2021 after the release of a phone call showing Trump tried to pressure Georgia election officials to find enough votes for overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Willis convened a special grand jury to investigate Trump’s actions. The grand jury will sit for up to a year and has already issued subpoenas to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, though he lacks the ability to return an indictment and can only make recommendations.

Another grand jury should be convened to bring charges.

Trump responded to the grand jury formation by criticizing Willis as a “radical leftist Democrat” and doubling down that his appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find the votes was “perfect”.

Giuliani is one of the probe’s targets. He appeared before the grand jury in August.

Westchester District Attorney’s investigation

News broke in the fall of last year that Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah had opened a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization’s golf course in Briarcliff Manor, New York.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said at the time that the investigation was a continuation of a “witch hunt” against Trump.

E. Jean Carroll libel lawsuit

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle columnist, sued Trump in 2019 for defamation after he denied his rape allegations. The former president claims he never met her and claimed Carroll set up his account to sell a book.

The trial is due to begin in February, Judge Lewis Kaplan recently wrote in a scheduling order. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told ABC News that the parties are “actively engaged in uncovering documents, with depositions to follow, and Judge Kaplan has ordered that the uncovering be complete by mid- November 2022”.

Trump attempted to counter-sue Carroll on the grounds that his libel suit was without merit, but his efforts were dismissed by Kaplan in March.

Michael Cohen damages the lawsuit

Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, claims Trump retaliated against him for writing a revealing memoir. In his lawsuit, Cohen alleged that he was returned to federal prison and placed in solitary confinement for 16 days as punishment.

His lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court in December, seeks damages for “extreme physical and emotional harm” and violations of his First Amendment rights. Trump filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in April, arguing that he is protected by presidential immunity.

A Manhattan judge heard arguments in the case earlier this month, Cohen’s attorney Jeffrey Levine wrote on Twitter.

Copyright 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

