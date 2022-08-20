Explained Mudhol Hounds Sharp Sighted Agile Desi Dog Breed Who Joined SPG Squad For PM Modi Security





Mudhol Hounds explained: Mudhol hounds, a desi (indigenous) dog breed has been inducted into the Special Protection Group (SPG) team, which provides security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mudhol dog, named after the ancient princely state of Mudhol, was the first Indian dog to be drafted into the army. It could also become the first native breed to be part of the SPG. According to media reports, SPG officials visited the Canine Research and Information Center (Mudhol hound) at Thimmapur in Karnatakas Bagalkot district in April and took two male puppies. The selection of Mudhol dogs was done by the PM security team after considering the Rajapalayam dog breed from Tamil Nadu and the Rampur sighthound from Uttar Pradesh.Also read – EXPLAINED: What is vasculitis? The rare disease that left actor Ashton Kutcher unable to see, hear and walk History and characteristic of the Mudhol dog Known for their hunting and guarding skills, the characteristic, lanky Mudhol hounds take their name from the ancient kingdom of Mudhol (in present-day Bagalkot), whose rulers began to breed them.

The dogs are fast runners, with excellent stamina and agility, and have sharp vision and a keen sense of smell.

Recognized by the Indian National Kennel Club, a registry of purebred dogs in the country, they are said to be extremely brave and loyal.

It is believed that Mudhol dogs were first bred by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of the ancient Deccan kingdom of Mudhol who, after seeing the qualities of the dogs that the tribes in his territory kept, decided to selectively breed them.

The Raja is said to have presented a few of these dogs to King George V during a visit to England, after which the breed was given the name Mudhol Hound. Role Mudhol Hounds Can Play in Security Forces Mudhol Hounds resemble Greyhounds with a slender build and smaller head, but tall legs and body overall. They are very well adapted to tropical climates, however, they are not very adept at handling cold weather conditions. Read also – Interested in an adventure like PM Modi’s “Man vs Wild” in Jim Corbett? Here’s how you can | EXPLAIN The RVC also trained the dogs to detect explosives. Apart from the military, the National Security Guard (NSG) has also taken care of the dogs and trains them to track enemy movements along the border, search and rescue, and infantry patrols, among others. Also Read – What happened with Emperor Kanishka, Air India Flight 182 which was bombed mid-flight in 1985 Also recently, the Central Reserve Police Force also said they would introduce local dog breeds, including Mudhol dogs, into the canine force to bolster their squads. Mudhol Hounds serving the army and other forces In February 2016, the Indian Army took a batch of Mudhol Hound puppies to its Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) training facility. It is here that army dogs, foreign breeds such as Labrador and German Shepherd, are trained before being inducted into service.

Of the eight dogs, six were selected for field evaluation and proficiency trials with 15 Corps HQ based in Srinagar and 16 Corps HQ based in Nagrota. They were trained to detect explosive devices and not for guard duties and search and rescue operations, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Dogs could play a key role in detecting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in counterinsurgency operations, an army officer told the newspaper in 2018.

The dogs also serve the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Police Force, and a few state police departments.

They were also inducted by the Indian Air Force in 2021 for scaring birds on the runway.

The dogs have also been included in the canine team of the Forest Department’s Special Tiger Protection Force at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. What Prime Minister Modi Said About Mudhul Dogs Mudhol dogs were first mentioned on May 6, 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally at Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district, advised Congress, who falls ill at the only mention of nationalism, to learn, if not from anyone else, including Mahatma Gandhi, at least from the Bagalkots Mudhol dogs, who he said were coming out to protect the nation with a new battalion. A few years later, in his Mann ki Baat speech in August 2020, the Prime Minister mentioned several army and disaster mission dogs by name, and added praise for very good and capable Indian breeds. Among Indian breeds, Mudhol Hound and Himachali Hound have excellent pedigree, he said. Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Kombai are fabulous Indian races. They cost less to raise and are better suited to the Indian environment and surroundings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/explainer/what-are-mudhol-hounds-sharp-sighted-agile-desi-karnataka-dog-breed-who-joined-spg-squad-for-pm-modi-security-explained-mudhol-hounds-5582926/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos